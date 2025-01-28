Virginia Council on Problem Gambling Reminds Super Bowl Fans: “Know your limits when wagering on the Big Game!”

VCPG Logo

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Feb. 9, 2025, Americans will gather to watch Super Bowl LIX, the most wagered-upon sporting event in the U.S. Millions are planning to get a piece of the action by placing a bet on the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year, the American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated that 68 million Americans wagered more than $23 billion on Super Bowl LVIII. With the proliferation of casinos and online sports betting apps and other platforms throughout 2024, Super Bowl LIX wagering is bound to hit record highs.

According to a recent report from Sportsbook Review, sports betting is legal in 38 states and districts, and continues to grow “at a breakneck pace.” Mobile sports betting is legal in 30 states currently. The gaming industry could see further legislation in 2025, which would increase overall revenue potential.

With the legalization of sports betting and as access to gambling has expanded in the Commonwealth of Virginia, including new casino openings in Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol, the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling’s (VCPG) helpline, 1-888-532-3500, reports that callers in a much younger demographic are developing gambling disorders at a faster rate.

“Many people are developing problems very quickly due to the onset of sports betting legalization along with the growth in options on mobile devices for sports betting,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President of VCPG. “The speed, the repetitive nature, and the rush of adrenaline from betting works with the dopamine neurotransmitters and can accelerate the addictive process.”

Dr. Hawley added, “As friends and families join together to participate in one of the biggest sports wagering events of the year, we want to remind people of the risks involved with gambling. If you have a friend or loved one who can be tempted to indulge in sports betting, discuss a plan to help them cope with the triggers that can creep up before Super Bowl Sunday. Also, before you place a bet on the big game, know your limits. For those who are experiencing problems, we can help.”

Virginians are encouraged to consider the following tips for responsible gambling at any time of the year, not just for the Super Bowl:

Don’t let gambling interfere with family, friends, work, or school. Stop if it is causing problems.

Don’t gamble to cope with emotional or physical pain.

Accept losing as a part of the game; remember that you are paying to play a game!

Don’t gamble to get money to pay bills; it is not a source of income – it’s an expense for fun.

Don’t borrow money to gamble – not even from yourself.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the Council offers a confidential toll-free helpline. Please call or text 1-888-532-3500 or visit vcpg.net to chat online.

About VCPG:

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) aims to increase the well-being of Virginians impacted by gambling. The Council accomplishes this through raising public awareness of problem gambling, communicating that help is available for problem gamblers and their families, and providing research and programs for prevention and education. VCPG maintains a neutral stance on gambling and is the only nonprofit in Virginia dedicated to this issue. The Council exists solely through membership support. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call or text 1-888-532-3500 or visit vcpg.net to chat online.

