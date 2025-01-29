Linnworks and Temu Partner to Enable Global Ecommerce Opportunities for Retailers

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linnworks , a leading provider of inventory, order, and warehouse management solutions for ecommerce retailers, has announced a strategic partnership with Temu , one of the fastest-growing global ecommerce marketplaces. This collaboration will provide retailers globally with a streamlined way to manage their operations while accessing millions of consumers worldwide through Temu’s rapidly growing platform.Temu, which launched in the United States in September 2022, has quickly emerged as a prominent player in the global ecommerce industry. Known for its commitment to offering high-quality products at competitive prices, Temu now operates in over 80 markets, including Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. It is the world’s second most-visited ecommerce site, according to SimilarWeb , only behind Amazon.Linnworks, trusted by retailers globally, processes more than $8 billion in GMV annually and integrates with over 100 sales channels, including major marketplaces, direct-to-consumer platforms, and emerging online shopping hubs. This partnership represents an exciting new opportunity for retailers to diversify their online presence and reach new audiences through the Temu platform.Key Features of the IntegrationThe integration between Linnworks and Temu has been designed to simplify and optimize operations for retailers. Key features of the integration include:-Inventory Updates: Linnworks automatically synchronizes stock levels with Temu Marketplace to prevent overselling and improve customer satisfaction.-Inventory Mapping: Existing and new Temu Marketplace listings can be linked to Linnworks inventory items for seamless stock and price updates.-Listing Creation: New product listings on the Temu Marketplace can be created directly through Linnworks.-Price Management: Prices on Temu Marketplace listings are automatically updated to stay competitive.-Order Management: Temu orders are downloaded automatically into Linnworks, allowing retailers to reserve stock and avoid overselling.-Order Dispatch and Tracking: Orders can be marked as shipped, with tracking numbers and shipping service details sent to Temu.-Order Refunds and Cancellations: Refunds and cancellations can be processed directly on Temu Marketplace via Linnworks.Expanding Global Opportunities for UK RetailersWith cost-efficient store setup, selling, operations, and marketing, retailers using the Linnworks platform can expand their reach and grow their business on Temu. Leveraging Temu's growing popularity and Linnworks' robust tools, retailers can unlock new opportunities and streamline their e-commerce operations.Chris Timmer, CEO of Linnworks, said: “This partnership with Temu is a significant step forward in our commitment to connecting retailers with high-growth marketplaces. Emerging platforms like Temu are making great strides in the global ecommerce industry, offering unprecedented opportunities for retailers around the world to reach new audiences and drive growth. We are pleased to be playing a role in empowering these retailers with the tools and integrations needed to thrive in such dynamic environments.”“Since our launch in 2022, Temu’s mission has been to make quality products affordable and accessible to all. This partnership with Linnworks enables UK sellers to seamlessly connect with millions of consumers via the Temu platform, creating growth opportunities for businesses and fresh discoveries for shoppers,” said Temu spokesperson.Linnworks and Temu will be hosting a live webinar in March to showcase the power of the integration and the ease with which retailers can take advantage of this growth opportunity. Pre-registration is available by emailing marketing@linnworks.com.For more information about integrating with Temu through Linnworks, visit https://www.linnworks.com/integrations/temu/?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=temu_integration_page_press-release_pr_jan_2025 ###About LinnworksLinnworks is a Connected Commerce Ops™ platform that gives online retailers the power to connect, automate, and scale their ecommerce operations from a single source of truth. Our solution brings three core attributes to the retailer: connectivity to a diverse number of marketplaces, automation of time-consuming ecommerce processes, and a centralized platform to manage listings, inventory, orders, and shipments. With over 4,000 customers and $15 billion GMV processed every year, Linnworks empowers ecommerce retailers to simplify their operations, drive new revenue, exceed customer expectations, and streamline logistics. For more information, visit www.linnworks.com About TemuTemu is a global online marketplace focused on providing consumers with high-quality products at affordable prices. Launched in 2022, Temu connects millions of sellers, manufacturers, and brands across more than 80 markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.temu.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.