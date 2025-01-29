Cybersecurity, Data, and Integration Lead the 2025 Agenda for IT Leaders

Alex Jeffery, OneAdvanced

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhancing cybersecurity, improving data management and addressing technology integration challenges have emerged as the top priorities for IT leaders in 2025, according to the newly released OneAdvanced IT Services Trends Report 2025. With 76% of organisations now outsourcing some or all of their IT functions to IT service providers, the findings highlight the critical role of working with experts in the field. Technology is increasingly recognised as a cornerstone for driving productivity and fueling business growth, making the expertise of managed IT service providers (MSPs) more valuable than ever.

Unsurprisingly, cybersecurity is now the top focus for IT teams, with 52% of IT leaders identifying it as their top priority for the coming year. Yet, with half of IT leaders (50%) looking to improve analytics and data management, and 45% actively seeking to implement new innovative technologies such as AI and IoT, budget constraints remain the biggest roadblock, with 44% citing financial limitations as a key barrier to implementing new technologies.

In addition, only 20% of IT leaders report that their organisations view IT as a strategic business imperative despite its clear role in driving productivity and growth. This disconnect clearly presents challenges, as 27% of IT leaders say they struggle to convince senior stakeholders of the benefits of innovation.

With one-third (34%) of IT leaders citing integration issues with existing systems as a significant challenge, businesses are finding means to continue their growth - 45% of IT leaders prioritise integrating innovative technologies such as AI and IoT to improve efficiency and 43% aim to modernise infrastructure and address legacy systems in 2025.

Alex Jeffery, SVP of Managed IT Services, OneAdvanced, commented: “IT leaders are at the forefront of addressing today’s most pressing business challenges, from cybersecurity threats to tech integration. IT is the enabler that underpins all of an organisation’s business processes, including people management, finance, spend, and governance, and the activities specific to its sector. Its role is vital in driving organisational productivity, yet the report highlights ongoing challenges in achieving buy-in from senior leadership. With cybersecurity threats intensifying and integration issues hindering innovation, businesses must prioritise IT as a transformative function rather than simply a cost centre.

“Adopting modern IT solutions, such as scalable cloud technologies and AI-powered tools, is critical for improving productivity, ensuring data security, and driving growth.”

The report also highlights the growing reliance on external IT service providers, with flexibility, scalability, and cost savings emerging as the top benefits. While perceived concerns, such as cost of change (41%), remain, 76% of organisations partner with external IT service providers for some or all of their IT needs, recognising the significant value these partnerships deliver.

“Partnering with a managed IT services provider alleviates challenges around skills shortages and difficulties modernising legacy technology, enabling you to leverage new opportunities for growth and efficiency. A best-in-class provider will work hand-in-hand with your team to ensure a smooth transition and seamless user experience - the strategy is to be smart about who you work with!” concluded Alex.

