The European's interview with Peta Conn of Invest Northern Ireland is now live

The European interviewed Peta Conn, Head of Territory - GB & Europe at Invest Northern Ireland for insights into the organisation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invest Northern Ireland (Invest NI) is the regional business development agency for Northern Ireland. Their mission is to grow the local economy by helping new and existing businesses compete internationally and attract new investment to the region.As part of the Department for the Economy, Invest NI provides strong government support through various services, programs, and expert advice in areas such as business start-up, product development, funding, and market expansion. With a focus on innovation and operational efficiency, Invest NI plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and creating job opportunities in Northern Ireland.About The European:The European is a quarterly business publication, published by CP Media Global Limited in London. It is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

