Carthago is Pushing Boundaries While Retaining the Same Core Values

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- German premium motorhome manufacturer Carthago have been at the forefront of design innovation, high-quality build, comfort and refinement since 1979. Still owned and managed by their founder, Karl-Heinz Schuler, it is his passion to build the very best motorhomes possible that drives all aspects of the business today.Collecting multiple awards and accolades for their unique vehicles year after year, this trend is set to continue in 2025 as the company refine existing models and launch new products.Introducing the “Smart Liner” classThe C2-tourer I is an all-new integrated range available exclusively on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis with AL-KO low frame and a body width of just 2.17 metres. Not only does this help with manoeuvrability but it also shaves off vital kilograms in the 3.5-tonne weight class. Thanks to the cleverly adapted furniture design, the interior of the C2-tourer feels just as spacious as the larger C1-tourer. It’s thanks to this intelligent design Carthago felt obliged to give its new class of motorhome a new name, the “Smart Liner” class.The narrower body width combined with other weight saving measures means Carthago can offer the C2-tourer on a Sprinter chassis measuring over 7-metres in length as a “lightweight 3.5t” model with a gross vehicle weight of 3.5 tonnes.A new dawn for Carthago’s self-sufficiency championThe jewel in the crown of Carthago’s luxurious liner-class motorhomes has been reimagined for the 2025 model year. The chic e-line new generation on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis has a brand-new exterior for 2025 with a completely new front-end design and stylish new graphics.This evolutionary design shares similar design cues with other Carthago models but the new chic e-line is also a look into the future with its new contemporary bold front-end styling that showcases a new design language.The completely redesigned and visually striking front mask features a hexagonal radiator grille, which has been modified to feature five striking triple crossbars. It’s impossible to miss the bold, new “C” branding in the centre, which replaces the previously more restrained brand insignia.To offer even greater independence for owners who like to go off grid with increased battery capacity, the chic e-line new generation now comes with even more self-sufficiency as standard.Making the right choicesWith a wide choice of integrated / A-class motorhomes and low-profile / coachbuilt models in different weight classes, lengths and widths on a choice of chassis, choosing the right motorhome can seem daunting. That’s why Carthago introduced their online “Configurator” which allows you to enter your personal preferences and compare models to find your ideal motorhome.If you still need help choosing the right motorhome, Carthago’s authorised dealers represent the brand at local level and can guide you through the various models and options available. You can find a full list of Carthago dealers and the configurator on Carthago’s website at: www.carthago.com

