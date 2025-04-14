The European Magazine Announces Award Winners 2025
The European Magazine has announced the recipients of their 2025 awards who have won titles up to this point in the year.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European is proud to announce the final full list of winners in The European Awards 2025, an annual celebration of achievement, innovation, and excellence across various industries. For over 15 years, The European has been recognising organisations and individuals who stand out and drive their industries forward.
The European Awards are designed to provide a comprehensive analysis of the very best in all major market sectors globally, rewarding not only large and dominant firms but also smaller participants, growth companies, and niche startups. The awards cover variety of sectors, such as Banking & Finance, Sustainability, ESG, Energy, Technology and Real Estate, and regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.
See the list of winners on The European's website here:
the-european.eu/global-business-awards-2025
The vote is open for The European Awards 2025
The 2025 award winners who have won titles up to this point in the year are as follows:
2TradeAsia (Yapster e-Trade, Inc.)
Grace Cerdenia – Best CEO in the Brokerage Industry
Trailblazer in Online Stock Trading & Financial Empowerment
Excellence in Online Stock Trading Services – Philippines
Best Trading Experience – Philippines
ACC Aviation
Leading Innovative ACMI Provider
Best Tailored Air Travel Provider
Accell Group
Most Innovative Leader in E-Bike Mobility Solutions
Excellence in Bicycle/Cycling Parts, Clothing & Accessories
Best ESG Responsible Bicycle Manufacturer – Europe
Affin Bank Berhad
Excellence in Customer Experience for Islamic Banking
Best Malaysia’s SME Banking Excellence
Champions of Social Responsibility in Shariah-Compliant Banking
Pioneers of Digital Banking Innovation in Islamic Finance
Afore SURA
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year
AGF
Excellence in SME Financing and Sustainable Development – Africa
Pioneers in African SME Empowerment
Aidify
Leading Innovator in AI-Driven Customer Interaction for E-commerce
Pioneering AI Agents for Seamless E-commerce Communication
Asialink Finance Corporation
Pioneering Excellence in Consumer Financing – Philippines
Best Specialist Auto Finance Solutions – Philippines
ATIDI
Excellence in Export Credit Insurance & Risk Mitigation
Pioneering Economic Resilience and Trade Facilitation in Africa
Best Pan African Geo-Political Risk Consultancy
Atlas Renewable Energy
Renewable Energy and ESG Innovator – LATAM
Carlos Barrera – Renewable CEO of the Year – LATAM
Clean Energy Solutions Provider – LATAM
Aurion Biotech
Greg Kunst – Most Innovative CEO Biotech, Ophthalmology
Biotech Investment One To Watch
Avions de Transport Régional GIE
Nathalie Tarnaud Laude – CEO of the Year, Regional Aviation
Best Sustainable Development Strategy
AXA IM Select
Global Leader in Asset Management and Multi-Manager Solutions
Baker Hughes
Excellence in Energy Innovation & Sustainability
Global Champions of Industrial & Energy Efficiency
Top Innovator in Oilfield Services & Energy Technology Solutions
Bancard
Most Comprehensive Suite of Financial Products – Paraguay
Excellence in E-Payment Solutions & Secure Digital Transactions
Banchile Inversiones
Investment Management Company of the Year – Chile
Most Innovative Digital Investment Company of the Year – Chile
Capital Markets Company of the Year – Chile
Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile
Bank of the Year – Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile
Best Bank for Sustainably Futures – Chile
Banking Innovators of the Year – Chile
BANGE S.A.
Best Bank in Equatorial Guinea
Best Equatorial Guinea’s SME Banking Excellence
Leading International Trade Bank – Equatorial Guinea
Excellence in Empowering Entrepreneurial Growth & Inclusion
Bank of China Macau
Best Bank in Macau
Best Macau’s SME Banking Excellence
Best E-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion
Banque Misr
Mr. Hisham Okasha – Banking CEO of the Year – Egypt
Dr. Fatma el Goully – Chief Marketing Officer of the Year – Egypt
Best CSR Bank – MENA
Best Marketing Campaign – MENA
Best Treasury & Cash Management Services – MENA
Best Banking Brand – MENA
Liquidity Management Provider – MENA
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA
Best Corporate Governance Bank – MENA
Audit & Risk for Development of Internal Audit Best Practice – MENA
BBVA Mexico
Retail Bank of the Year – Mexico
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Mexico
Bitkub
Excellence in Cryptocurrency Trading Services
Best Web3 Crypto Trading Platform 2025
Best Crypto Exchange Mobile App – Thailand
Bluebulb Financials Limited
Excellence in Cross-Border Payment Solutions for African Businesses
Most Comprehensive Suite of Financial Products – Financial Inclusion – Nigeria
Buddy Electric AS
Pioneering Eco-Friendly Electric Mobility & Bike – Norway
Sustainable Electric Vehicle and e-Bike Design & Innovation – Norway
Cereneo International AG
Best International Rehabilitation Solutions Provider
CK Power Public Company Limited
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance
Clinique La Prairie
Simone Gibertoni – CEO of the Year, Wellbeing – Switzerland
Best Holistic Wellness Resort
Clinic Les Alpes
Best Luxury Rehab Solutions – Switzerland
Codebase Technologies
Excellence in Open APIs & Banking Solutions – MENA
Transformative Digital Banking and Customer Experience
Best Sharia Compliant Embedded FinTech Ecosystem – GCC
Creditú
David Munoz – Financial Services Visionary of the Year – LATAM
Pioneering Fintech for Financial Inclusion – LATAM
Trailblazing Mortgage Finance Innovator – LATAM
Dr. Kohlhase GmbH
Leading Excellence in Sustainable Wealth Management
Outstanding Wealth Management Team – Germany
Dr Mattress
Leading Innovator in Mattress Manufacturing – Kenya
Most Valuable Mattress Brand for Customer Satisfaction – East Africa
Eccelsa Aviation
Francesco Cossu – Best CEO in the Aviation Industry – Italy
Elite Private Aviation Terminal Operator of Europe
Outstanding FBO Branding Solutions Provider – Italy
Eilakaisla
Mr Antti Soro – Most Innovative CEO in the Staffing/Recruiting Industry
Best HR Services & Recruitment Consultancy – Finland
Engel & Völkers Los Cabos
Vanessa Fukunaga – CEO of the Year, Luxury Real Estate – Baja California Sur
Most Trusted Luxury Real Estate Advisory
Envaco S.A.
Most Innovative CEO in the Sustainable Packaging Industry – Paraguay
Best Sustainable Packaging Technology & Most Innovative Packaging Team – Paraguay
ESG Portfolio Management GmbH
Germany’s Outstanding ESG Investment Manager of the Year
Evolene Indonesia
Most Inspirational CEO in the Wellness and Fitness – Indonesia
Best Health Transformation Leader in Fitness Supplement Brands
EVUM Motors GmbH
Leadership In Sustainable Transport
Express Funded
Excellence in Financial Trading Solutions
Top Performer in Trading Capital Growth – Africa
Excellence in Risk-Free Trading – Africa
Fawry
Ashraf Sabry – CEO of the Year in the Fintech Industry – Egypt
Leader in Digital Transformation and Fintech Innovation
Innovative Excellence in E-Payment Solutions – Egypt
Impactful Innovation in Fintech and Business Expansion
Fer D Philippines
Groundbreaking Leader in Holistic Wellness and Supplements
Excellence in Vitamins and Supplements Distribution
GIG
Pioneering Excellence in Private Insurance – Kuwait
Trailblazing Customer-Centric Innovator in MENA Insurance
Leading Corporate Responsibility in Insurance – GCC
Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance
Housing & Development Bank (HDB)
Banking Innovators of the Year – Egypt
Mobile Banking App – Egypt
Retail Banking Provider – Egypt
Fastest Growing Bank – Egypt
The Peoples Bank of the Year – Egypt
Jusan Bank
Leading Private Bank for Sustainable Ecosystem
Best Kazakhstan’s SME Banking Excellence
Best Bank in Financial Education and Inclusion – Kazakhstan
Kasha
Champion of Health Equity and Accessibility – Africa
Leaders in Last Mile Healthcare Solution – Africa
Trailblazers in Health and Household Goods Delivery – Africa
KEMS Zajil Telecom
Pioneers of Digital Transformation & Connectivity Excellence
Leading the ICT & Digital Revolution in Telecom – Middle East
Top Innovators in Cloud-Managed Services & Cyber Security – GCC
Kontora
Excellence in German Wealth Management
Leading Innovators in Family Office Services – Germany
Komerční banka
Jan Juchelka – CEO of the Year, Banking Industry – Czech Republic
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance
Best ESG Development Strategy
Krungthai Bank PCL
Mr Payong Srivanich – CEO of the Year in the Banking Industry
Best Thai Bank for Treasury & Cash Management
Leaders in Ethical Business & Environmental Stewardship
Thailand’s SME Banking Excellence
Top Digital Banking Product – Innovation Leader – Thailand
The Kusnacht Practice
Eduardo Greghi – CEO of the Year, Sustainable Wellbeing
Best Medical Solutions Team for UHNWIs
Kuwait Finance House (KFH)
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance
Best Islamic Banking Group
LiteFinance
Excellence in Global Financial Trading Solutions
Best User Experience in Online Trading Platforms
Premier Trading Environment for New Traders in Africa
Best ECN Broker for Global Markets
MauBank
Best Mauritius’s SME Banking Excellence
Best e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion – Mauritius
Best Bank in Financial Education and Inclusion – Mauritius
MoKo Home + Living
Excellence in Affordable Home Living Solutions & Retail Furniture – Kenya
Best Responsible Manufacturer in Furniture & Design – East Africa
mPharma
Pioneers of Accessible Healthcare in Africa
Excellence in Medical Supply Chain & Hospital Distribution
NBC
Best Corporate Governance Bank – Tanzania
Tanzania’s Leading Bank for Business & SME Partnerships
Best e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion – Tanzania
Tanzania’s Excellence in Forex Solutions and Customer Service
NBK
Best Bank in Kuwait
Kuwait’s Most Trusted SME Bank
Outstanding International Mortgage Solutions Provider
Best Bank for Treasury & Cash Management in Kuwait
NJMPF
Best Managed Retirement Funds
Pension Fund of Year
Fund Innovators of Year
Oberwaid AG
Doris Straus – CEO of the Year, Medical Hospitality – Switzerland
Old Mutual Investment Group
Leading Sustainable African Investment Manager
Best Shariah-Compliant Investment Portfolio
Excellence in Global & Local Investment Solutions
OQ S.A.O.C
Ashraf Al Mamari – CEO of the Year, Energy
Best Sustainable Development Strategy
Best Global Integrated Energy Group
Best Energy Investment Company
Palma Companhia de Seguros, SA
Mozambique’s Premier Car Insurance Brand
General Insurance Champion of the Year – Mozambique
PedidosYa
Esteban Gutiérrez – CEO of the Year in the Food Delivery Industry – LATAM
Leading Innovators in Digital Delivery Solutions – LATAM
Champions of Convenience & Efficiency in Quick Commerce
Trailblazers in Transforming Technology into Unforgettable User Experiences
People’s Bank
Clive Fonseka – Banking CEO of the Year – Sri Lanka
Bank of the Year Sri Lanka
Best Digital Banking Solution Provider – Sri Lanka
ESG Bank of the Year – Sri Lanka
Best Mobile Banking APP – Sri Lanka
Best financial Inclusion Programme – Sri Lanka
Psalms Food Industries
Dr. Dennis Ngabirano – Best CEO in the FMCG Industry – Uganda
Uganda’s Top Consumer Snacks Brand
Most Sustainable Food Packaging Manufacturing – Uganda
PUENTE
Best Investment Banking Company – Argentina
Wealth Management and Capital Markets Company of the Year – Argentina
Best Investment Banking Company – Uruguay
Wealth Management and Capital Markets Company of the Year – Paraguay
Reportage Properties
UAE’s Real Estate Excellence: Most Trusted Developer
Excellence in Innovative & Affordable Housing Solutions
Most Diversified International Construction Project Solutions
Riby by BLA
Champion of Financial Inclusion for Cooperative and Trade Groups – Nigeria
Outstanding Digital Platform Provider for Micro and Small-Scale Enterprises
SDP Project Management
Best Value Creation African Project Developer
Best Sustainable Engineering & Design Partner – Benin
Best Infrastructure Project Management Team – Africa
SE & Co.
Miss Susan Emmanuel – Most Innovative CEO in the Staffing/Recruiting Industry – Tanzania
Best HR Services & Recruitment Consultancy – Tanzania
SeABank
Excellence in Sustainable Corporate Governance – Vietnam
Leading Edge in Risk Management – Bank of the Year
Best e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion – Vietnam
Sharjah Sustainable City
Property Innovators for Net Zero Energy Cities (Sharjah) – MENA
Innovators In Urban Sustainable Cities of the Future – MENA
Mr Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa – CEO of the Year for Sustainable City of the Future (Sharjah)
Soft2Bet
Pioneering Visionary in the iGaming Industry
Outstanding Customer Support in iGaming
Innovation Leader in Responsible Gaming and Sustainability
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Best Bank in Uganda
Best of Uganda’s SME Banking Excellence
Bank for Treasury & Cash Management in Uganda
Sustainable Leadership in MSME & Entrepreneurial Growth
Best e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion “FlexiPay” – Uganda
Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance
Talabat Holding PLC
Mr. Tomaso Rodriguez – CEO of the Year, Technology – MENA
Best Corporate Governance
Tarmeez Capital
Pioneering Technology Platform in Islamic Bond & Finance – Saudi Arabia
Innovative Leader in Sharia-Compliant Financing Solutions – Saudi Arabia
Toledo Capital
Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office Switzerland
Excellence in Wealth Management & Tailor-Made Financial Solutions
UBX
Pioneering Excellence in Open Finance and Digital Transformation – Philippines
The United Bank
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance
Mostafa Al-Daly – CFO of the Year
United Bankers Plc
Innovators In Wealth Management – Nordic
Real Asset Investment Innovators – Nordic
UZCARD
Mr Olimjon Asrarovich Zakirov – CEO of the Year in the Fintech Industry – Uzbekistan
Most Innovative Leader in Electronic Payment Integration – Uzbekistan
Pioneering in Cashless – Secure Digital Payments (Tez QR) – Uzbekistan
ValueNature / CreditNature
Best ESG Strategy Development Partner – South Africa
Outstanding Contribution to Biodiversity Conservation – Southern Africa
Vista Land & Landscapes, Inc.
Brian Edang – CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry – Philippines
Champion of Integrated Property & Urban Development
Leading Sustainable Property Developer – Philippines
Most Comprehensive Real Estate Brand – Philippines
World’s Top
Most Innovative CEO in the FMCG Industry – Saudi Arabia
Most Sustainable Food Packaging Manufacturing – Saudi Arabia
Excellence in Integrated Food Solutions & Storage Services
Xpress Payment Solutions Ltd
Dr. Markie Idowu – CEO of the Year in the Payments Industry – Nigeria
Best Embedded Finance and Most Trusted African Payment Gateway
Most Comprehensive Payment and Secure Digital Transactions – Nigeria
