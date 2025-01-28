Consumers are Tuned in to Delaware Grown Produce and Value-Added Products

DOVER, Del. (January 28, 2024) – The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) announced today that last year’s farmers markets hit an all-time high sales record of $4.46 million.

In 2024, sales from all 20 Delaware community-run farmers markets totaled $4,459,268, up $314,317 from the previous record set in 2023.

“What we are witnessing with back-to-back records is just how much agriculture and farmers markets are a pillar in the community,” said Acting Secretary of Agriculture Nikko Brady. “Farmers market patrons view markets as outlets to access fresh foods to nourish themselves and their families; a chance to meet the people who grow their food; an opportunity to socialize with neighbors and engage in the environment that surrounds them.”

Delaware farmers’ markets are run locally by municipalities, business groups, farmers, or market associations. The Department of Agriculture provides support and marketing assistance.

Fresh produce comprised 45% of total sales, with the remainder coming from products such as meats, cheeses, jellies, breads, salsa, eggs, or honey.

“We have a fantastic group of market managers who are engaged in their communities and are committed to making sure that their neighbors have access to Delaware Grown products,” said DDA Marketing Specialist Kathy Jackson. “Part of that connection is working with local producers to have a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, honey, fresh-cut flowers, meats, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, and other value-added products, allowing the consumer to do the majority of their shopping at their weekly farmers market.”

The 2025 market season will begin in May, with most markets open by the end of June. A current list of the 2024 markets is online at Delaware Grown, https://delawaregrown.com, and will be updated in late April for the 2025 season.

DDA will open registration for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program beginning in May 2025 for Delaware residents who are 60 years or older and meet the income eligibility requirements.

Farmers and others interested in becoming vendors or community groups interested in starting a local market can contact Department of Agriculture marketing specialist Kathy Jackson at (302) 698-4625 or by email at kathy.jackson@delaware.gov.

Delaware Farmers Market Sales History:

2024: $4,459,268

2023: $4,144,951

2022: $3,707,815

2021: $3,159,175

2020: $1,949,593

2019: $3,277,788

2018: $2,883,702

2017: $3,004,174

2016: $2,901,081

2015: $3,029,831

2014: $2,636,727

2013: $2,107,265

2012: $1,960,357

2011: $1,794,265

2010: $1,330,617

2009: $1,121,024

2008: $800,679

2007: $289,706

