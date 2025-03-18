Delaware Forest Service Hosts 10th Annual Arborist and Tree Care Seminar

DOVER, Del. (March 18, 2025)—The Delaware Forest Service’s Urban & Community Forestry Program will be hosting its 10th Annual Arborist and Tree Care Seminar. This seminar is a specialized training event focused on the professional growth of urban forestry and tree care businesses that are committed to sustainable tree care practices and enhancing Delaware’s urban forests. Attendees will gain insight into the latest arborist techniques, principles, and regulations, and how these contribute to the tree care industry and local communities. There will also be the opportunity to network with other forestry professionals. This seminar is not offered by any other Delaware organization, and it is the only one of its kind within the First State.

This year, it will be held at Delaware Park Raceway & Casino in Wilmington. Details are as follows:

Tuesday, April 7 – Wednesday, April 8, 2025

Delaware Park Raceway & Casino

777 Delaware Park Boulevard

Wilmington, DE 19804

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The 2025 agenda will cover two full days. Tree experts will give presentations on topics including tree cabling and bracing, climbing techniques, structural tree pruning, tree removal strategies, invasive species mitigation, and native plant law. Attendees will be able to earn up to 11 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) from the International Society of Arboriculture and up to 5 Delaware pesticide credits – This represents the largest number of CEUs offered at a Delaware Forest Service event. The cost is $125 for both days which includes breakfast and lunch.

2025 Featured Speakers

Mark Chisholm, Aspen Tree STHIL Brian Kunkle, University of Delaware Vinnie Cotrone, Penn State Extension Trent Dicks, Arbor Jet Thomas Whitelock, Advanced Arborist Solutions Jim Savage, Penn State Extension Dave Francis, American Arborist Stephen Hauss, Delaware Department of Agriculture

One of the primary goals of the Delaware Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry program is to provide technical assistance and educational programming. The Delaware Forest Service’s annual Arborist and Tree Care Seminar is one of its largest educational events offered to arborists, by arborists. “By hosting this Arborist and Tree Care Seminar, the Delaware Forest Service will be providing an exciting opportunity for professionals in the tree care industry to expand their knowledge, enhance their skills, and refresh on the latest trends and best practices; ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future for our urban forests,” says Delaware Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator, Taryn Davidson.

Vendor exhibits will be present throughout the event, providing further networking opportunities. Registration is open from now until April 7, and participants can choose to attend one or both days. Register here: 2025arboristseminar.eventbrite.com

For more information or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact: taryn.davidson@delaware.gov