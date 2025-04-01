DDA Transitions Away from Issuing Interstate Health Certificates

DOVER, Del. (April 1, 2025)—The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) announced it will no longer issue interstate certificates of veterinary inspection (CVI), also known as health certificates, for youth livestock exhibitors traveling to out-of-state shows, exhibitions, or sales.

Interstate health certificates are only required for animals moving across state lines and not for residents showing only in Delaware. Federal regulations require an accredited veterinarian for all species, not just small animals, to issue a health certificate for livestock.

While DDA has a long-standing history of issuing health certificates for youth exhibitors, the agency has worked to phase this practice out over the last two years, encouraging livestock owners to develop a relationship with a licensed veterinarian for routine and emergency care. An established relationship with a veterinarian, even if an exhibitor will only own the animals for a few months, ensures continuity of care when emergencies arise. Clinical veterinarians can provide guidance on routine care, best handling practices, and steps to protect animals when they go to shows and return to the farm. If an animal returns to the farm and subsequently gets sick, then the owner has a veterinarian to call for treatment.

Recognizing the importance of large animal veterinary practices in our state and surrounding states that care for livestock in Delaware, DDA is avoiding competing with private practices. Since beginning this transition in 2023, livestock owners have worked with large-animal veterinarians to access health certificates. In 2022, DDA issued 153 interstate health certificates versus private practices, issuing 35 across four livestock species, including cattle, goats, swine, and sheep. In 2024, private veterinary practices issued 199 health certificates, compared to DDA issuing 32 health certificates, with several owners repeatedly seeking health certificates during the show season.

The Office of the State Veterinarian regulates foreign animal diseases and infectious disease control within the state, as well as the movement of animals in and out of the state. When a clinical veterinarian finds an issue with livestock they treat, they notify the state veterinarian, who can then take action to stop the spread of the disease, including quarantining the animals and farm and notifying other potential contacts through animal disease traceability.

DDA has provided a list of veterinarians on its website, https://de.gov/animalhealthcertificate, who have agreed to be listed in a resource guide. These veterinarians currently service large animal clientele and offer health certificate inspections as one of their services. This guide serves as a resource only and is not an endorsement by DDA.

