01/28/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Devastating Memo from Trump Office of Management and Budget Ordering Lawless, Sweeping Stop to Federal Funding

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in response to the devastating memo issued by President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget ordering a lawless and sweeping stop to federal grant funding.

“This is a full assault on Connecticut families-- an unprecedented and blatantly lawless and unconstitutional attack on every corner and level of our government and economy. Attorneys general across the country are preparing imminent legal action to protect our states. Connecticut and my team are front and center in this fight and will provide updates in real time to Connecticut as this unfolds. Today is not a day for politics-- everyone irrespective of party should be standing with Connecticut against this devastating attack on our state.”



