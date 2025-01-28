Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,663 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on Devastating Memo from Trump Office of Management and Budget Ordering Lawless, Sweeping Stop to Federal Funding

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

01/28/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Devastating Memo from Trump Office of Management and Budget Ordering Lawless, Sweeping Stop to Federal Funding

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in response to the devastating memo issued by President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget ordering a lawless and sweeping stop to federal grant funding.

“This is a full assault on Connecticut families-- an unprecedented and blatantly lawless and unconstitutional attack on every corner and level of our government and economy. Attorneys general across the country are preparing imminent legal action to protect our states. Connecticut and my team are front and center in this fight and will provide updates in real time to Connecticut as this unfolds. Today is not a day for politics-- everyone irrespective of party should be standing with Connecticut against this devastating attack on our state.”

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on Devastating Memo from Trump Office of Management and Budget Ordering Lawless, Sweeping Stop to Federal Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more