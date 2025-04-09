Press Releases

04/09/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Trump Executive Order on Behalf of Fossil Fuel Industry

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in response to a series of executive orders issued this week by President Donald Trump seeking to force the revival of dirty and dangerous energy generation and to block states from lawful efforts to combat the climate crisis.

“This is a war on our environment, waged by a reckless President on behalf of his fossil fuel industry backers who do not care if our air and water are toxic so long as they make money. Decades of scientific consensus prove that the climate threat is real and that we have a limited window now to mitigate its worst harms. Washington has failed for decades to address the climate crisis, and like just about everything else right now, it has fallen on states to protect our families. Donald Trump is happy to do Big Oil’s bidding, but I’m not about to let him stop the sovereign state of Connecticut from doing what is necessary to address this existential threat. The Department of Justice needs to do its job and enforce our nation’s environmental laws, not waste time ‘investigating’ undeniably constitutional state laws,” said Attorney General Tong.

Attorney General Tong further addressed Trump’s ill-conceived plan to revive old-fashioned, dirty and dangerous coal power plants.

“Nothing in this order would save Connecticut families one cent on our energy bills. The reality is, burning coal is expensive and dirty, and it’s been phased out because it just doesn’t make any sense. Like his idiotic trade war, Trump is wasting our money again to serve his ideological whims. The impact of his policies will undoubtably harm people’s health and the environment,” said Attorney General Tong.



