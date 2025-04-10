Press Releases

Attorney General Tong Warns 9 Phone Providers Over Continued Unlawful Robocall Traffic

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong and the 51 bipartisan attorneys general of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force notified nine voice service providers that they may be violating state and federal laws by continuing to route allegedly unlawful robocalls across their networks. These warning letters include information about the task force’s investigation and analysis of each provider’s illegal and/or suspicious robocall traffic.

“These robocall middlemen have facilitated a flood of scam calls to American phones, abused by fraudsters impersonating governments and businesses to steal money and personal information. These nine companies are on notice-- stop facilitating illegal robocall traffic now, or we’re coming after you with the full weight of 51 attorneys general. Robocalls are more than just a nuisance, they facilitate fraud with the potential to inflict serious financial harm. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up, do not engage, and report it,” said Attorney General Tong.

Help bolster investigations in Connecticut by reporting your robocalls to www.ct.gov/agcomplaints. Connecticut’s website complaint intake is enabled to gather robocall-specific complaint data.

In addition to sending these warning notices and demanding that these companies stop transmitting illegal robocalls, the task force has also shared its concerns about these providers with it federal law enforcement partners, including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The task force sent warning letters to the following companies:

Global Net Holdings. Global Net Holdings received at least 153 traceback notices for illegal and suspicious robocalls about government and financial imposters and impersonations, Amazon suspicious charges, credit card interest rate reductions, Medicare scams, Chinese package delivery scams, cable discount scams, utility disconnect scams, and others.

All Access Telecom. All Access Telecom received more than 356 traceback notices since the end of 2023 for illegal and suspicious robocalls about political impersonations, cable discount scams, government and financial imposters, Amazon suspicious charges, credit card “courtesy” calls, and others.

Lingo Telecom. Lingo received more than 105 traceback notices since the end of 2023 over robocalls involving Social Security imposters, utility disconnects, Amazon suspicious charges, student loans, and others.

NGL Communications. NGL Communications received at least 100 traceback notices since the end of 2023 for robocalls about COVID financial relief, student loan forgiveness, debt relief, DirecTV discounts, credit card interest rate reductions, and others.

Range. Range received more than 590 traceback notices since 2019 for robocalls about utilities rebates, Medicare advisors, financial impersonations and credit card interest rate reductions, auto warranties, and others.

RSCom Ltd. RSCom received nearly 1,000 traceback notices since 2019 for scam calls about tax relief, private entity imposters, utilities disconnects, travel scams, student loan forgiveness, and others.



Telcast Network. Telcast received at least 800 traceback notices about illegal and suspicious robocalls about financial and utility imposters, utilities rebates, Medicare advisors, Amazon, tax relief, and others.

ThinQ Technologies. ThinQ Technologies (known as Commio) received more than 500 traceback notices since 2019 about government imposters, debt relief/financing, loan approvals, Amazon suspicious charges, student loan forgiveness, DirecTV discounts, sweepstakes, and others.

Telcentris. Telcentris (known as Voxox) received more than 400 traceback notices since 2019 about scam calls about Social Security imposters, Amazon scam, student loans, and others.

Copies of the warning letters are available here.



