Outside Counsel Launches Two-Part Episode with Pain Advocate Claudia Merandi

Claudia Merandi: Fighting For Pain Patients

Shedding Light on Pain Management, Advocacy, and Access to Care.

Claudia Merandi fights passionately for patients suffering with chronic pain. Her voice and those for whom she advocates must be heard, even where others may disagree,” — host Jeffrey B. Simon.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Outside Counsel podcast, hosted by acclaimed trial attorney Jeffrey B. Simon , delivers a two-part special episode titled, Claudia Merandi: Fighting For Pain Patients, a fierce pain advocate and founder of The Doctor Patient Forum and the national Don’t Punish Pain Rally Organization. This compelling interview delves into patients dealing with pain management, patient advocacy, and the systemic challenges facing chronic pain sufferers in the United States.Part One: Merandi speaks with Simon to explore the ongoing fight for pain patients’ rights, the complexities of chronic pain management, and the urgent need for advocacy. The episode highlights Merandi's perspectives on raising awareness about how pain management has become collateral damage in America.Part Two: Listen as Merandi discusses her thoughts on the roles legislators, lawyers, and insurance companies play in pain advocacy—and how systemic shortcomings are impacting lives. Merandi highlights the urgent need for reform and how collective efforts can create meaningful change for those living with chronic pain.About Outside CounselThe Outside Counsel podcast offers a no-holds-barred exploration of the forces that shape public health, consumer rights, and environmental justice. Hosted by award-winning trial attorney and author of Last Rights , Jeffrey B. Simon, the podcast confronts America’s most urgent issues with raw honesty and insight. Now in its second season, A Scorched Earth & The Burning of the American Consumer, the series continues to shine a spotlight on corporate malfeasance, opioid harm reduction, and the fight for justice.Tune In: Don’t miss this special two-part episode of Outside Counsel. Available now on all major podcast platforms.For More Information:Visit www.jeffreybsimon.com to learn more about Jeffrey B. Simon, his advocacy work, and upcoming podcast episodes.

#210. Claudia Merandi: Fighting for Pain Patients (part one)

