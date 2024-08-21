Outside Counsel Podcast Takes the Spotlight: Nominated for Prestigious People’s Choice Award

Outside Counsel- Season 1- Nominated for People's Choice Award

The acclaimed podcast Outside Counsel, hosted by Jeffrey B. Simon, has been selected for consideration for the 19th Annual 2024 People’s Choice Podcast Awards.

Through compelling interviews and heartfelt narratives, Jeffrey continues his mission to shed light on the profound issues that shape the American experience.” — Outside Counse Media

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The critically acclaimed podcast Outside Counsel , hosted by the highly acclaimed and nationally award-winning trial attorney, Jeffrey B. Simon, has been selected for consideration in the 19th Annual 2024 People’s Choice Podcast Awards. The nomination places Outside Counsel in the highly competitive Majority Report Politics & News category, standing shoulder to shoulder with the nation’s most impactful voices.In a category filled with heavyweights, including Shadow Politics with U.S. Senator Michael D. Brown and The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart, Outside Counsel Season 1: Unpacking the Opioid Epidemic continues to resonate with listeners, shining a spotlight on one of America’s most pressing public health crises. The inclusion of Jeffrey B. Simon’s podcast in this esteemed group underscores the urgency and relevance of his work in today’s tumultuous socio-political landscape.The stakes are high as Outside Counsel competes against other notable nominees. With past winners such as Adam Curry, Brene Brown, Joe Rogan, Ellen DeGeneres, and Morning Announcements hosted by Betches co-founder Sami Sage, the legacy of this award is rich with the voices that shape and challenge the world of podcasting.About the People’s Choice Podcast Awards:The People’s Choice Podcast Awards is the premier awards event in the podcasting space, recognized as the longest-running and most respected accolade of its kind. This event empowers listeners to celebrate their favorite shows through an open nomination process, culminating in a live-streamed awards ceremony on International Podcast Day, Monday, September 30th at 8pm ET.Voting is currently underway, with a diverse panel of over 20,000 registered listeners and 500 specially invited industry experts casting their votes. This democratic process ensures that only the most impactful and resonant voices emerge victorious.Season 2 of Outside Counsel: A Deep Dive into America’s Civil Justice System:As award anticipation builds, Jeffrey B. Simon is underway with Season 2 of Outside Counsel. This season takes listeners deep into the mechanisms of the American civil justice system, exposing how corporate negligence and systemic failures endanger the lives of everyday citizens. Through compelling interviews and heartfelt narratives, Jeffrey continues his mission to shed light on the profound issues that shape the American experience.Listen To Season 1 and Season 2 NowJeffrey B. Simon’s Latest Book: Last Rights In addition to the podcast’s success, Jeffrey B. Simon’s latest book, Last Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment, is now available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook. This best-selling work thrusts readers into the heart of a corporate hostile takeover of the American civil justice system. It’s a must-read for anyone concerned about the future of our democracy and the fundamental rights that protect us all. Available now through Amazon , Audible, Barnes & Noble, Dorrance Publishing, Apple Books, Google Play, and Walmart.

Season 1 of Outside Counsel with Jeffrey B. Simon

