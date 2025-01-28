Black Heart Association Launch Mobile Health Bus in Houston to Save Lives and Build Healthier Communities

This bus is designed to offer free screenings, education, and prevention tools to combat heart disease.

Every screening is an opportunity to empower someone to take charge of their health and help build a healthier future for our community.” — Tara Robinson

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Heart Association (BHA) is thrilled to announce the launch of its second mobile heart screening bus, which will bring life-saving heart health resources directly to Houston starting January 2025. This innovative bus is designed to meet people where they are, offering free screenings, education, and prevention tools to combat the leading cause of death for Black Americans: heart disease.The mobile bus represents a significant stride in BHA’s mission to address health disparities in communities that have long lacked access to essential care. For Co-Founder Tara Robinson , a three-time heart attack survivor, the fight is deeply personal. Robinson’s near-death experience revealed a critical gap in preventive heart health care, inspiring her to transform her journey into a movement that has already impacted thousands of lives.Houston is next.The bus is ready to roll.Equipped with state-of-the-art tools, the BHA bus offers free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, and more. The goal is to make heart health care as accessible as possible, bringing these services to block parties, churches, corporate wellness days, family reunions, and other community events. Each stop represents an opportunity to save lives—whether it’s providing someone with their first health screening or empowering families with vital heart health education.Impact That MattersSince its inception, the Black Heart Association has provided over 10,000 free heart screenings nationwide, creating meaningful change by bringing care directly to the communities that need it most. In Texas alone, the first mobile bus has delivered thousands of screenings, offering underserved families a trusted source for preventive care. The response has been overwhelming, with communities lining up for services they can count on.“Houston’s need for accessible health care is clear, and we’re ready to meet that need head-on,” said Tara Robinson. “Every screening is an opportunity to empower someone to take charge of their health and help build a healthier future for our community.”How to Get InvolvedBHA invites Houston’s businesses, event organizers, and community groups to book the mobile bus and bring these life-saving services to their neighborhoods. The screenings are free, and the mission is simple: empower individuals to take control of their heart health, one screening at a time.For more information about the Black Heart Association, to book the Houston bus, or to support their mission, visit www.blackheartassociation.org About the Black Heart AssociationThe Black Heart Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating heart health disparities in communities of color. Founded by Tara Robinson, a three-time heart attack survivor, BHA provides free heart screenings, health education, and life-saving resources to underserved communities.

