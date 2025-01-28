MDC Cape Nature Center’s Ridgetop Trail temporarily closed due to construction
Body
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s Ridgetop Trail is temporarily closed through Feb. 7 due to construction. All other trails will remain open during this time.
“A contractor will be removing trees in preparation for nearby renovations within Cape County Park North,” said MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky. “Ridgetop Trail is expected to reopen Feb. 8.”
The nature center will remain open during this time.
Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.
