Flutist Katie Dancer performs at Powder Valley Nature Center April 25

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Many people share their outdoor adventures with photos or video. Professional musician Katie Dancer adds another dimension to her experiences through the art of music.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center presents a special musical performance, Katie Dancer - A Flute Journey Experience Friday, April 25 from 7 – 8 p.m. Dancer is a classical flute player. The performance is free and open to anyone age six years and up.

More than music alone, Flute Journey is a multimedia concert that combines evocative solo flute music with engaging stories and beautiful video of Dancer’s outdoor adventures. Dancer weaves personal narrative, literary context, and history through the pieces she performs. She draws the audience into an instrumental experience in a unique and accessible way.

“Think of it as a musical soundtrack to all my hiking and kayaking, biking, and backpacking adventures, but you get to come along,” said Dancer.

Each piece of music and personal narrative invites the audience to experience Dancer’s time in nature and draw inspiration for their own journey in the outdoors.

After the concert in the Powder Valley’s auditorium, participants are welcome to meet outside the nature center for an encore song while enjoying twilight as it descends on the forest.

For a sample of Dancer’s performances, visit: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49Q.

Katie Dancer - A Flute Journey Experience is free to attend; however, online preregistration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49A.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.