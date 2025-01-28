Complete Exteriors Rebrands to Elite Roofing and Gutters Reflecting Company's Commitment to Craftsmanship and Service

Elite Roofing and Gutters new logo Complete Exteriors name is changing, but the people, service, and dedication to community remains the same.

PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complete Exteriors officially announced its rebrand to Elite Roofing & Gutters this weekend at the 37th Annual Racing Vehicle Extravaganza . This rebrand, a strategic decision to better align with our core services and values, reflects the company's commitment to excellence, offering premium roofing and gutters products and an elite customer experience for homeowners and businesses.Founded in 2007 as Complete Home Exteriors by Joe Boyd, the company rebranded to Complete Exteriors in 2013 to reflect its expansion into the commercial roofing space. Operating under "The Complete Way," it has become a trusted full-service residential, specialty, and commercial roofing solutions provider. Headquartered in Pearl, Mississippi, with additional branches in Hattiesburg and Gulfport, Complete Exteriors proudly serves central and south Mississippi with a team of the most knowledgeable and highest-trained roofing experts. This journey has been possible with the support and trust of customers, and the company is excited to continue this journey as Elite Roofing & Gutters.The 2025 rebrand to Elite Roofing & Gutters marks the company's continued growth and unwavering commitment to being the leading roofing contractor in the region, delivering the highest standards of quality and service. Their dedication to excellence remains unchanged, and they are committed to providing their customers with the best roofing solutions.The rebrand from Complete Exteriors to Elite Roofing & Gutters will introduce several exciting changes. The company's new logo will feature five stars, symbolizing its dedication to quality craftsmanship. Additionally, the color palette is transitioning from blue and green to bold red, black, and gray shades, reflecting the brand's dynamic and modern identity. The name may be changing, but reassured, their dedication and service to the people and community remain the same. Elite Roofing & Gutters values the community and is committed to providing the best roofing solutions.“We understand taking on the name "Elite" is not something to be taken lightly. We will strive daily to live up to that standard.” said Eddie Coleman, General Manager of Elite Roofing & Gutters.Stay tuned to social media as the rebrand continues and updates are announced.About Elite Roofing & GuttersElite Roofing & Gutters, formerly Complete Exteriors, is committed to exceeding expectations with top-quality products and unmatched customer service. Our certified experts guide customers through roof repairs, replacements, and new builds, ensuring a seamless experience. Dedicated to excellence, our team approaches every project with care and integrity, delivering results you can trust.

