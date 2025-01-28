Diversified Restaurant Group Announces Grand Opening of Taco Bell in Olathe, Kansas

Introduces Upgraded Design and New Digital Features, January 30

OLATHE, KS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Restaurant Group , one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees operating more than 360+ restaurants, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Taco Bell location at 14189 West 135th St., Olathe, Kansas, on Thursday, January 30 at 5 p.m. The restaurant, originally located down the street, is unveiling a refreshed design and upgraded services to enhance the dining experience so that guests can continue to Live Más. To celebrate the reopening, the first 50 guests in line will receive a Taco Bell-branded beanie, and all will be treated to free tacos!“Our guests are in for an elevated, sophisticated new restaurant, combined with the exceptional service and beloved Taco Bell favorites they know and love,” said Kara Ramirez, VP of Ops for DRG Kansas City. “We’re excited to introduce new digital features that will streamline the ordering process, offering a seamless and convenient experience that we can’t wait for our guests to enjoy.”Guests can look forward to savoring Taco Bell classics and exciting new items like the Cheesy Dipping Burritos and $9 Luxe Box. The Olathe location offers dine-in, online ordering for pickup and delivery, and catering services for large groups.The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.Download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play to place an order with the updated Taco Bell Olathe restaurant at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app or from your favorite delivery provider—DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.To learn more about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com About Diversified Restaurant GroupDiversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012 has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri, and Alaska.

