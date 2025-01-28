Submit Release
Fish and Game’s Licensing Office Will Be Closed Monday, February 3

CONTACT:
Jes Whelehan: (603) 271-6832
Licensing Office: (603) 271-3422
January 28, 2025

Concord, NH – NH Fish and Game’s Licensing Office will be closed on Monday, February 3, to complete a necessary software update to the Department’s cash register system. The Licensing Office at Fish and Game headquarters at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord will be closed on that date and the public will be unable to purchase licenses in person. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide customer support by phone. Licenses will still be available for purchase online that day by visiting www.nhfishandgame.com.

To learn more about the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov.

