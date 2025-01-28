Interview with Steve Bentley FRAeS – Insights on Sofema Online's Enrol Now Pay Later Program

Steve Bentley Interview

Steve Bentley, CEO of Sofema Online, delves into the impact of the Enrol Now Pay Later (ENPL) program.

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this interview, Steve Bentley, CEO of Sofema Online, delves into the impact of the Enrol Now Pay Later ( ENPL ) program.Uncover how this innovative solution has reshaped aviation training accessibility, empowering organizations and professionals to overcome financial barriers and achieve their compliance and development goals seamlessly.Q1: Steven, 2024 has been a remarkable year for Sofema Online, with over 35,500 enrolments in regulatory training. How has the "Enrol Now Pay Later" (ENPL) program contributed to this success?SB: The Enrol Now Pay Later (ENPL) program has been instrumental in making the training accessible to a wider audience. It addresses one of the biggest challenges organizations and individuals face—upfront training costs. ENPL allows clients to start their training immediately while spreading the cost over a manageable timeframe. This flexibility has made regulatory training more attainable and has been a key driver of growth in 2024.Q2: How does ENPL differ from traditional training payment models?SB: ENPL stands out because it shifts the focus from financial barriers to training outcomes. Unlike traditional models that require full payment upfront, ENPL lets clients, especially corporate customers, prioritize their immediate training needs without straining their budgets. This is particularly valuable for aviation organizations that must maintain regulatory compliance while managing tight financial controls.Q3: How has ENPL supported organizations in meeting their regulatory training objectives?SB: ENPL has provided organizations with the flexibility to train their teams at scale without delay. For example, a corporate client recently shared how ENPL enabled them to enrol over 50 employees simultaneously, something they couldn’t have done without the program’s financial flexibility. It’s an ideal solution for companies looking to align their workforce with regulatory requirements while managing cash flow effectively.Q4: What specific benefits does ENPL offer to corporate clients?SB: ENPL offers several benefits tailored to corporate needs:>> Immediate Access to Training: Teams can begin training as soon as needed, ensuring compliance and readiness without waiting for budget approvals.>> Flexible Payment Options: Costs are spread over manageable instalments, reducing financial pressure.>> Scalable Solutions: Organizations can train large groups without significant upfront investments.>> Alignment with Organizational Goals: ENPL supports long-term training strategies by making regulatory compliance training affordable and predictable.>> Cost Optimization Through Discounts: By consolidating enrolments, organizations can unlock significant monthly savings, effectively reducing the per-employee training cost.Q5: How does ENPL complement Sofema Online’s broader offerings?SB: ENPL integrates seamlessly with the comprehensive training portfolio. For instance, it works in harmony with the Corporate Freedom Pass ( CFP ), allowing organizations the opportunity to choose either a Major Training engagement with CFP or, on an ad hoc basis, the courses they require with essentially immediate enrollment without waiting for the clearance of the received payment. Together, these products create a complete, flexible training solution that meets corporate needs.Q6: What feedback have you received from clients about the ENPL program?SB: The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Clients appreciate the flexibility it provides, especially in a cost-conscious industry like aviation. For example - One corporate client noted that ENPL allowed them to meet a critical compliance deadline without disrupting their cash flow. Individuals have also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to invest in their professional growth without upfront financial strain.Q7: Why is ENPL particularly relevant in the current aviation training landscape?SB: The aviation industry is navigating an era of increased regulatory complexity and the need for upskilling. ENPL addresses these challenges by removing financial barriers to immediate access. It empowers organizations to maintain compliance and individuals to enhance their competencies, even during times of budget constraints. ENPL aligns with the industry’s focus on resilience and continuous learning.Q8: Looking ahead, how do you see ENPL evolving to meet future training needs?SB: Ways are continuously being explored to enhance ENPL. This includes expanding its scope to cover bespoke training packages for niche areas and integrating them with gamification and AR/VR training initiatives. The goal is to make ENPL even more adaptable, ensuring it remains a cornerstone of accessible, high-quality aviation training.Q9: Finally, why should Aviation Organizations choose ENPL?SB: ENPL is a unique product that combines flexibility, affordability, and accessibility. Whether you’re an individual looking to advance your career or an organization aiming to ensure compliance across teams, ENPL removes financial hurdles, enabling you to focus on what matters most—training outcomes and professional growth.Visit Sofema Online Enrol Now Pay Later to learn more about how this innovative program can transform your training experience. Email Team@sassofia.com.

