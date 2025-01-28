Boosting Productivity Tops the Agenda for Finance and Spend Leaders in 2025

Mark Reddy, OneAdvanced

Focus has turned to technology to boost productivity and deliver tangible results” — Mark Reddy

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improving efficiency and productivity has emerged as the top priority for finance and spend leaders in 2025, according to the newly released OneAdvanced Finance and Spend Trends Report 2025. With 79% of leaders planning to upgrade technology, the findings underline a sector-wide drive for digital transformation amidst rising pressures. Looking ahead to the coming 12 months, the biggest priority for 46% of finance and spend leaders will be boosting efficiency and productivity, followed by growth (38%).

Security challenges also loom large. Combating cybersecurity and data protection issues remains the number one challenge for finance professionals, with 30% citing security concerns as a barrier to implementing new technology. However, confidence in cybersecurity preparedness has increased dramatically as 72% of leaders report being more prepared for cyberattacks compared to just 37% last year.

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining significant traction. Two-thirds (63%) of finance and spend leaders implemented an AI project in 2024, and an overwhelming 78% predict that AI will be responsible for half or more of their decision-making processes by 2030.

Mark Reddy, Global Director of Growth for Finance, Spend & Governance, OneAdvanced commented: “Finance and spend leaders are increasingly recognised as strategic advisors to their organisations. As they face mounting pressures, from cybersecurity threats to talent shortages, the focus has turned to technology to boost productivity and deliver tangible results. AI and data-driven insights are at the forefront of this transformation, offering leaders smarter tools to enhance efficiency and make better decisions.

"However, integrating new technologies is not without its challenges. From ensuring cloud security to addressing fragmented data, the findings highlight the need for robust systems that can support organisations’ evolving goals.”

The research also reveals a pressing need to address maverick spend, a persistent challenge for 93% of procurement leaders, while managing regulatory changes such as the Procurement Act 2023. Integration issues were identified as a significant hurdle, with 46% of leaders pointing to challenges in aligning digital spend systems with existing infrastructure.

Hybrid working continues to reshape finance and spend teams, with 59% of leaders operating in flexible working environments. Yet, technical limitations remain, as 54% of finance professionals report regular issues accessing their software remotely.

