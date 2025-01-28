GLOBAL DIALOGUE ON 'FROM WORDS TO ACTION FOR BETTER NCD OUTCOMES' AT WORLD HEALTH SUMMIT 2022

The Defeat-NCD Partnership, in collaboration with UNITAR, played a pivotal role in the High-Level Panel Discussion “From Words to Action for Better Noncommunicable Disease Outcomes,” held during the World Health Summit on 16 October 2022. This event served as a global platform to address the urgent need for concrete action in tackling the growing burden of NCD, bringing together distinguished representatives from governments, international organizations, academia, civil society, and the private sector.

The discussion emphasized the transition from dialogue to tangible, measurable actions to improve NCD outcomes globally. Panelists explored innovative strategies, shared best practices, and highlighted successful collaborations that have driven progress in NCD prevention and control. The event also underscored the critical alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 3.4, which aims to reduce premature mortality from NCD through prevention, treatment, and health promotion.

A key outcome of the panel was a renewed commitment to multi-sectoral partnerships, policy implementation, and sustainable financing mechanisms to ensure that efforts to combat NCD are both impactful and scalable. The session also facilitated knowledge sharing among stakeholders, fostering global synergies to address shared challenges and opportunities in the fight against NCD.

This high-level dialogue reaffirms the UNITAR's commitment to advancing global health equity, translating ambitious goals into practical solutions, and driving meaningful progress in reducing the NCD burden worldwide.