UNITAR joins the UN Behavioural Science Week Featuring Social Norms and Road Safety

28 March 2025 Geneva, Switzerland – As a member of the United Nations Behavioural Science Group, UNITAR is joining 46 UN entities in presenting their innovative behavioural science initiatives to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange on advancing SDGs during the 7th Annual UN BeSci Week from April 7th to 11th, 2025.

The UN BeSci Week is a platform that brings together key stakeholders from UN agencies, academia, government, and global practitioners with opportunities to attend virtual events and exchange experiences on integrating behavioral science in their respective fields.

The SDGs rely on collective efforts to change behavior and accelerate progress. The UN recognizes behavioural science as one of the cross-cutting enablers to bridge divides and expand stakeholder participation in sustainable development. Behavioural science applications have gained global momentum, catalyzing new joint initiatives and cross-sector collaboration among UN entities.

The upcoming conference explores critical intersections of behavioral science and evidence-based decision-making in UN operations and practical applications across health, AI, community resilience, and urban settings. Each of the initiatives contributes to the UN Secretary-General's vision of UN 2.0 to implement a forward-thinking culture to enhance the UN system with five cutting-edge skills of the 21st century. The conference aims to showcase UN system-wide efforts to integrate behavioral science insights in driving progress towards the SDGs.