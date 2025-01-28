Submit Release
DEVELOPING NATIONAL MULTI-SECTORAL STRATEGY AND ACTION PLAN FOR NCD PREVENTION AND CONTROL IN THE GAMBIA (2022-2027)

In June 2022, The Defeat-NCD Partnership, UNITAR and The Ministry of Health of The Gambia launched the nation's first National Multi-Sectoral Strategy and Costed Action Plan for Non-Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. Held under the patronage of His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of Gambia, the event brought together stakeholders from the government, development partners, the private sector, academia, civil society, and NCD advocacy groups.

This strategy represents a unified effort to reduce the burden of NCD in the Gambia, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 3.4. Its multi-sectoral approach ensures coordinated action and sustainable implementation, aiming to expand NCD services and improve the country’s overall health outcomes.

The event also established a bi-annual stakeholder review mechanism to assess progress and sustain collaboration. This comprehensive framework highlights the vital role of UNITAR's Division on NCD, Digital Health, and Capacity Building, which is focused on health, in achieving health equity and advancing sustainable development goals.

