COLLABORATION WITH INDIA’S MINISTRY OF HEALTH TO REDUCE PREMATURE NCD MORTALITY

In September 2022, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and The Defeat-NCD Partnership, in collaboration with UNITAR, formalized their collaboration through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases (NCD). The agreement focused on advancing Sustainable Development Goal 3.4 by scaling up NCD prevention, treatment, and healthcare access.

The partnership emphasized capacity building in India and other low- and middle-income countries, scaling up NCD services through improved last-mile delivery, and expanding public communication and advocacy efforts. It also sought to leverage India's role as a global leader in generic medicine production to improve access to affordable, quality-assured essential NCD supplies worldwide.

Building on prior technical assistance to Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Jharkhand, The Defeat-NCD Partnership supported HPV vaccination programmes that paved the way for India's national HPV vaccination campaign.

During the event, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, India's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted India's role as a "global pharmacy" committed to improving healthcare worldwide. Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey reiterated India's dedication to working with international partners to implement the MoU effectively.

The event addressed India's significant NCD burden, with NCD accounting for 62% of total mortality and 6 million deaths annually. The collaboration marked a critical step in addressing modifiable risk factors, enhancing healthcare equity, and reducing the financial strain caused by NCD-related expenses.