EMPOWERING HEALTH PROFESSIONALS: UNITAR'S ROLE IN MODERNIZING WHO'S LEARNING ECOSYSTEM

UNITAR's Division on NCD, Digital Health, and Capacity Building successfully supported the World Health Organization in modernizing its learning ecosystem in upgrading and migrating 130+ courses to its unified platform.

This collaboration is a significant project that enhances global accessibility and standardizes learning for health professionals. By conducting a thorough review of existing courses and migrating them to a unified platform, the project ensures compliance with international best practices and quality standards, empowering health professionals with the essential skills needed to address critical health challenges, especially in the context of non-communicable diseases.

