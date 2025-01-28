Police heightened visibility after Pucto busses were torched

The Police in Mpumalanga have heightened visibility following an incident whereby 51 total number of Putco busses were torched in Nkangala District last night, Monday 27 January 2025 by a group of armed suspects driving in a white Toyota Quantum. 16 busses were burnt at Kwamhlanga, whilst 35 busses were brought to ashes at Siyabuswa (18 in Maphotla and 17 in Thanane).

According to a report, approximately 15 suspects wearing black clothes and baraglavas stormed into a bus depot at Moloto (Kwamhlanga area) and held the employees at gunpoint. The suspects are said to have then shot as well as injured one security guard. It was during this period when the 16 busses were burnt. The injured security officer was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, at Maphotla (Siyabuswa area), about 10 suspects attacked and assaulted a security guard then torched the 18 busses. The security guard was also taken to hospital for medical treatment.

At Thabana in Siyabuswa, about 10 suspects went to the bus depot and torched 17 busses.

The Police, firefighters as well as emergency medical personnel were informed about the incident, and upon arrival cases were opened in relation to this horrific incident. Police are investigating various charges, including malicious damage to properties, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause your grievous bodily harm.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has strongly condemned the incident and immediately assembled a team of investigators to probe with the hope to arrest perpetrators of these heinous criminal actions.

No one has been arrested so far, and the motive thereof will form part of the investigation. The Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi indicated that the team will work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book. "From what we have gathered so far, is that this incident appears to have been well orchestrated. We are confident on the team that were put together. we are also other men that within a short space of time we will make some arrest, " said the General.

