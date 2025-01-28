Minister Leon Schreiber celebrates Backlog Bomb Squad, 3 Feb

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, will host a celebration with members of the Backlog Bomb Squad to thank them for their dedication and tireless work to clear the decade-old visa backlog. He will be joined by Deputy Minister, Njabulo Nzuza, FirstRand Chief Executive Officer, Mary Vilakazi, Deloitte Africa Tax & Legal CEO, Itireleng Kubeka, and A2A Kopano CEO, Haroon Moosa.

The visa and permitting backlog, which started out at over 306 000 applications last year dating back more than a decade, not only acted as a millstone around the department’s neck but also as a handbrake on potential economic growth and job creation. Thanks to the collaborative work of the Backlog Bomb Squad, it has now been eradicated - opening the way for creating a more efficient and digitally transformed Home Affairs to deliver dignity and help create jobs.

All media are invited to join this event.

Details are as follows:

Date: 03 February 2025

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZHLzv6cMr5ektxFi6

Maslow Hotel,

Rivonia Rd, Grayston Dr,

Sandton,

For RSVP, please contact:

Thabo Mokgola

Cell: 060 962 4982

E-mail: Thabo.Mokgola@dha.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau

Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell: 077 606 9702