Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities on media registration for G20 financial inclusion and empowerment Women working group technical meeting

The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Centre for Entrepreneurship Development will host the G20 Financial Inclusion Conference and the 2nd Technical Meeting on the Empowerment of Women Working Group in Sun City, North West Province, as follows:

1. Financial Inclusion Conference: 06-07 May 2025

2. Technical Meeting on the Empowerment of Women Working Group: 08-09 May 2025.

NB: - Members of the media who wish to cover the two meetings Financial Inclusion Conference and the 2nd Technical Meeting on the Empowerment of Women Working Group, are requested to complete the accreditation using the link below by Wednesday, 30 April 2025 at 16:00.

Registration Link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspxid=OUX3PVOUA027nbkQLLnO…;

