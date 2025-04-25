Submit Release
BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato provides report back on the easter border operations, 28 Apr

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato will on Monday, 28 April 2025 hold a media briefing to report and outline the movement statistics as well as interceptions at Ports of Entry during Easter period.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows:

Date: Monday, 28 April 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Conference Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria

Operation Hi-Tivise - Report suspicious activities by calling 0801 229 019. You can also report the suspicious activities online on the BMA website www.bma.gov.za

RSVP:  
Mmemme Mogotsi 
Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing 
Cell: 072 856 4288 
E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za  

