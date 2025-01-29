Increasing Multiple Sclerosis Cases Surges Market Growth: Key Driver Transforming the Kesimpta Market in 2025

Kesimpta Market Report 2025 - 2034

The Kesimpta global market stands as a key contributor in the medical sector, showing a significant XX HCAGR in recent years. As per data, the market size for Kesimpta is projected to grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, thanks to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. Factors contributing to such exceptional growth are varied and include the expansion of healthcare access, advances in biological therapies, an increase in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis, approval of Kesimpta by regulatory authorities, and an improved understanding of multiple sclerosis.

What is projected for the Kesimpta market in the coming years?

In the next few years, the Kesimpta market size is projected to see XX FCAGR. The growth will help the market reach $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This growth trajectory can be attributed to robust support from healthcare providers, an increase in the demand for subcutaneous injections, rising awareness of multiple sclerosis MS and treatment options, increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis MS, and approval of new indications. Forecasted market trends include advancements in MS treatment, expansion in emerging markets, a shift towards self-administration, regulatory approvals and expansions, and focus on personalized medicine.

What is driving the growth of the Kesimpta market?

The Kesimpta market's growth is linked to the increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis MS. The condition, a chronic autoimmune disease, impacts the central nervous system and leads to nerve fiber degeneration. This process results in symptoms such as muscle weakness, vision problems, and cognitive impairment. Kesimpta is used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis MS by targeting B-cells to reduce relapses and slow disability progression. In July 2023, data from Public Health Scotland revealed that newly diagnosed patients with multiple sclerosis MS increased to 87.2% in 2022, up from 85.7%, leading to the growth of the Kesimpta market.

Who are the major players in the Kesimpta market?

Major companies operating in the Kesimpta market include Novartis AG. As a leading pharmaceutical company, Novartis AG drives market trends and contributes significantly to the market's growth.

What are the emerging trends in the Kesimpta market?

A standout trend in the Kesimpta market is the self-administration of targeted B-cell therapy for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis RMS. This approach offers an effective and convenient treatment option, reduces relapses, and slows down disease progression. For instance, in April 2024, Novartis AG released six-year efficacy data for its multiple sclerosis treatment, Kesimpta ofatumumab, offering significant benefits for recently diagnosed, treatment-naïve individuals with relapsing multiple sclerosis RMS.

The kesimpta market report covers the following segments:

1 By Indication: Treatment Of Rhabdomyosarcoma RMS, Treatment Of Clinically Isolated Syndrome CIS, Treatment Of Active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis SPMS

2 By Formulation: Injectable formulation, Pre-filled Syringes Or Autoinjectors

3 By Patient Demographics: Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients, Geriatric Patients

4 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Wholesalers And Distributors, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Pharmacies, Home Healthcare Providers, Neurology Clinics

What are the Regional Insights into the Kesimpta market?

North America was the largest region in the Kesimpta market in 2024. The fastest-growing region in the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. This report covers the Kesimpta market in regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

