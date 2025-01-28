Excelledia Ventures Fuels Growth of Hydrogen Vehicle Systems

HVS Truck Revealed HVS Dashboard

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HVS Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS), a pioneer in hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and artificial intelligence solutions for the logistics and transport sectors, has secured its first international investment from Qatar’s Excelledia Ventures Group, a partnership which marks another critical milestone in HVS’s mission to revolutionise sustainable transportation.HVS’s groundbreaking AI Emissions Reduction Technology serves as the cornerstone of its strategy, optimising diesel, battery, and hydrogen-powered trucks to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions. This unique approach not only addresses current environmental challenges but also accelerates the adoption of hydrogen-powered solutions worldwide.Excelledia Ventures, globally recognised for its AI-enabled enterprise management software catering to corporations and governments – including Nestle, BP and Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs – brings synergies to HVS’s innovative approach.Muhamed Farooque, CEO of Excelledia Ventures, said: "We specialise in AI software that optimises business performance. Immediately we saw the potential in HVS’s AI innovations – it’s essentially the same transformative technology we use applied to the trucking industry."HVS CEO Abdul Waheed said: "We are delighted to announce this latest investment in HVS. Excelledia Ventures’ support enhances our eligibility for the £1 billion Qatar-UK Climate Tech Fund, thanks to Excelledia’s strong relationships with key stakeholders such as Qatar’s Transport Authority and Qatar Investment Authority. Thanks to its resources and expertise, the Middle East is also uniquely positioned to lead the global hydrogen charge and is already making significant progress."HVS is at the forefront of developing AI-driven hydrogen zero-emission trucks, focusing on licensing innovative designs and providing access to critical components. This collaborative model empowers regional manufacturers to scale production efficiently, fostering global progress toward net-zero logistics."Our mission is to optimise diesel trucks for cleaner performance today while advancing hydrogen-powered trucks for tomorrow," Waheed explained.HVS aims to further expand its impact with a NASDAQ listing in 2027, leveraging its Inngot IP valuation and Apricum’s market analysis to attract global investors.This collaboration between HVS and Excelledia Ventures represents a powerful step forward in achieving sustainable transportation solutions, combining advanced hydrogen technology with AI-driven efficiency to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry.For further information, contact:media@hvs.co.uk

