HVS Trades on JP Jenkins: Advancing Emissions Reduction and Investor Access

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS), a leader in hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and AI technology for the transport and logistics industry, now features on JP Jenkins, the UK's oldest private share trading venue, enabling international investors with an opportunity to trade its shares."AI is revolutionising industries worldwide, as governments pour trillions into climate funding—and investors are paying attention,” said Abdul Waheed, CEO of HVS. “The recent PwC report on climate tech investments highlighted a 128% surge in funding for UK-based AI climate tech firms—reaching £1.01 billion in 2024—and revealed that 22% of global investment in AI-related climate tech startups is directed to UK companies. This demonstrates the growing demand for innovative climate solutions, and we are committed to making it easier for investors to access AI climate tech stocks. I am thrilled to introduce HVS shares on JP Jenkins, starting at 5p per share.”HVS has implemented a structured pricing strategy targeting a rapid recovery toward its 2024 UBS valuation of £3.65 per share, subject to market conditions, investor demand, and company performance.Waheed elaborated: "While the goal of moving from 5p to £3.65 per share within 12 weeks is ambitious, it is based on recent developments, including our acceptance of 5p per share from Excelledia Ventures after reaching the end of our cash runway. However, this growth will depend on sufficient investor demand and stable market conditions."When the Labour Government abandoned the UK’s £28 billion climate pledge last year, it triggered investor withdrawals. This led us to seek support in the Middle East, where investors believe 'there is no Planet B' and view climate tech as a trillion-dollar global market opportunity."This trajectory reflects HVS’ confidence in the company’s intrinsic value and future potential, supported by the strength of its patented AI-fuel saving technology for diesel, battery and hydrogen trucks. These steps would significantly enhance HVS’ financial position and align with its strategic growth objectives. Additionally, HVS has been recognised for its contributions to sustainability by being selected for inclusion in the March 2025 "PwC Net Zero Future50 report", which highlights 50 innovative businesses leading the way in achieving Net Zero. The report will be shared with PwC’s Middle East and global investment network.HVS recently agreed to receive investment from Qatar group Excelledia Ventures, globally recognised for its AI-enabled enterprise management software catering to corporations and governments – including Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.HVS is committed to advancing hydrogen-powered solutions for a greener future, leveraging its patented AI technology to revolutionise the trucking industry. The company plans to further expand its investor accessibility by targeting a NASDAQ listing in 2027, supported by its Inngot IP valuation and TAM SAM SOM market analysis provided by Apricum clean tech advisory.Waheed reflected on HVS’s journey, “Since 1999, when I first explored hydrogen extraction through magnetic water splitting, I’ve been driven to develop clean-tech innovations. Today, with the incredible HVS team, we are leveraging cutting-edge AI to reshape the logistics and transportation industry.”ENDSFor further information, contact:media@hvs.co.uk/ +44 (0) 7811 166 796HVS (Hydrogen Vehicle Systems) is a UK company founded 2017. From AI Emissions Reduction Technology and innovative powertrain design to ground up production, HVS aims to disrupt the commercial vehicle industry by being an early mover with the most advanced, all–new zero emission HGV, HVS is pioneering cutting-edge solutions that will decarbonise one of the heaviest polluting sectors worldwide. Combining AI, unique design, efficiency, and performance; HVS will provide the ultimate driver experience at lower costs and lowest emissions.

