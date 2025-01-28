Webinar Series on the Economics of Climate Change Episode 6: Impact of Green Industrial Policies on Climate Finance

Registration Form Click to register

10:00–11:00 Tokyo time

Green industrial policies are strategies and initiatives implemented by governments to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy and foster the development of green technologies and industries for more environmentally sustainable growth. They can include a range of measures, such as incentives for clean energy production, regulations on emissions, subsidies for renewable energy technologies, and support for green infrastructure projects.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), adopted in 2022 by the Government of the United States, is an example of a green industrial policy that unlocked climate investments in the United States. In addition, it has a surprising positive impact globally as investment funds with a sustainability mandate received more inflows from investors after the announcement of the IRA. In turn, these sustainable funds increased their cross-border investments to Asia and the Pacific.

Episode 6 of the Webinar Series on the Economics of Climate Change will (i) explore how industrial policies can have a positive impact beyond the country where they are implemented and (ii) demonstrate that countries with more ambitious climate policies are better positioned to attract foreign climate finance flows.

Enhance understanding on the importance of strengthening climate policies to attract foreign private capital for green investments

Discuss strategies for policymakers to unlock sustainable investment opportunities and mitigate transition and physical risks

