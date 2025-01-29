Zzoma Positional Sleep Device Available on First Nation Group Federal Supply Schedule, for Veterans with Positional OSA

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Specialists, LLC (DBA 2Z Medical), the manufacturer of the FDA-cleared Zzoma Positional Sleeper for the treatment of mild to moderate positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that Zzoma has been added to First Nation Group’s Federal Supply Schedule (FSS #36F79719D0027). This inclusion ensures easier access for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) sleep centers and Veterans, enhancing treatment options for positional OSA.

The Zzoma Positional Sleeper, manufactured to meet the U.S. Trade Agreement Act (TAA) requirements, allows Government healthcare providers with a clinically proven, effective treatment for Veterans with mild to moderate OSA and snoring. This TAA-compliant product, designed by physicians, promotes side sleeping, allowing Zzoma to help maintain an open airway and improve sleep quality.

“The addition of Zzoma to First Nation Group’s FSS contract is an important milestone, demonstrating the growing recognition and trust that sleep specialists within the VA have in Zzoma as an effective and comfortable treatment option for their patients experiencing mild to moderate positional OSA,” 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐉. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐮𝐬, 𝐏𝐡𝐃, 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂. “We are thrilled with the high adoption rate among VA physicians as an alternative solution. With the TAA-compliant Zzoma now available on FSS, procurement will be streamlined, significantly improving the quality of care for Veterans.”

Through this expansive partnership, 2Z Medical and First Nation Group will continue to collaborate, ensuring clinicians can access Zzoma Positional Sleeper as a first-line alternative therapy for Veterans.

“We value the strong partnership with 2Z Medical in delivering outstanding solutions for sleep patients. We remain committed to being a reliable resource for our Government customers, ensuring they have access to innovative solutions to support Veterans,” 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐞, 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.

About Sleep Specialists, LLC (DBA 2Z Medical)

2Z Medical is a rapidly growing medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for sleep-related disorders. Their flagship product, Zzoma Positional Sleeper, is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared positional therapy device for mild to moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). More than 1,900 sleep specialists across the United States are now prescribing Zzoma to their patients, and over 1,400 sleep clinics are actively offering it as an alternative to traditional CPAP therapy.

About First Nation Group

First Nation Group, the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, is a nationwide, stocking distributor of medical-surgical equipment and supplies, generic pharmaceutical products, and remote setup solutions exclusively serving the U.S. Federal Government.

Since 1992, First Nation Group has been at the forefront of the medical equipment industry delivering superior products, service, and support while giving back generously. Representing leading manufacturers, First Nation Group takes pride in providing TAA compliant, cost-effective solutions of the most well-respected product lines with a 99% same-day fill rate. Learn more about our purpose-driven business at www.firstnationgroup.com.

