Auschwitz Liberation Commemoration

Today we honour the memory of the millions who suffered and perished during one of humanity’s darkest chapters. On the 80th commemoration of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, we remember the resilience of those who survived, the immeasurable loss of those who didn’t, and the enduring lessons of this tragedy.

For over one and a half million people – an overwhelming majority of them Jews – the Auschwitz concentration camp marked the last stage of an unspeakable ordeal. A stark reminder of the devastating consequences of hatred, prejudice and indifference. For the International Committee of the Red Cross, it marks its greatest failure in its history, a failure to speak out and protect the millions of people who were subjected to Nazi persecution and genocide.

As we reflect on this solemn day, let us renew our commitment to preserve the memory of Holocaust victims and survivors and to be steadfast in building a world where the dignity and humanity of every individual are not only recognized but fiercely defended—without exception, without hesitation, and without compromise.