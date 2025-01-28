PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release

January 28, 2025 Cayetano reconnects with OFWs in HK Senator Alan Peter Cayetano concluded his trip to Hong Kong on Sunday with a heartwarming meet-and-greet with Overseas Filipino Workers and community leaders. The event, held at the OFW Global Centre in Hong Kong on January 26, 2025, was a brief yet meaningful gathering where Cayetano, together with his sister Senator Pia Cayetano, reconnected with the Filipino community in a spirit of gratitude and support. Cayetano, a long-time advocate for Filipino workers abroad, was in Hong Kong over the weekend for a special episode of Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda, which he co-hosts together with Senator Pia and King of Talk Boy Abunda. In his brief but heartfelt message, Cayetano expressed his deep appreciation to the Filipinos in Hong Kong for their continued trust and dedication to the Filipino cause. "Salamat sa inyong tiwala. One thing I could tell you na turo ng aming tatay (the late Senator Rene Cayetano) ay ibigay kung ano ang kailangan at gawin ang magagawa natin para sa ating mga kababayan," the senator said. Cayetano has been actively engaging with the Filipino community in Hong Kong since 2005 when he first began conducting dialogues with OFWs there. His commitment to understanding their struggles and offering meaningful solutions has been at the core of his advocacy for migrant workers. Wrapping up his message, Cayetano highlighted the support the Philippine government is extending to the Filipino community in Hong Kong, thanks to the efforts of Philippine Consul General Germinia V. Aguilar-Usudan. "Mahal na mahal ko ang inyong Consul General dahil nagrequest siya ng project kahit mag-reretire na siya sa March... Gusto niyang iwanan kayo na merong magagamit na mga proyekto," he said. Cayetano also expressed his gratitude to the community for their stories and experiences. "Thank you very much, guys. It's always a pleasure to see you and hear your stories, God bless you all," he said. Cayetano, muling nakipag-ugnayan sa mga OFW sa Hong Kong Muling nakipag-ugnayan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa mga Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at mga pinuno ng Filipino community sa Hong Kong bago siya umuwi sa Pilipinas nitong Linggo. Nakipagpulong si Cayetano at ang kanyang kapatid na si Senador Pia Cayetano sa OFW Global Center nitong January 26, 2025 bilang pasasalamat at suporta sa mga Pilipinong nasa Hong Kong. Nasa Hong Kong ang magkapatid para sa isang espesyal na episode ng Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda, kasama si King of Talk Boy Abunda. Sa kanyang maikling mensahe, ipinahayag ni Cayetano ang kanyang matinding pasasalamat sa mga Pilipino sa Hong Kong sa kanilang patuloy na pagtitiwala at dedikasyon para sa ating mga kababayan. "Salamat sa inyong tiwala. One thing I could tell you na turo ng aming tatay (the late Senator Rene Cayetano) ay ibigay kung ano ang kailangan at gawin ang magagawa natin para sa ating mga kababayan," wika ng senador. Taong 2005 pa ay aktibo nang nakikipag-ugnayan si Cayetano sa Filipino community sa Hong Kong. Hanggang ngayon, bahagi pa rin ng kanyang adbokasiya ang paghahanap ng solusyon sa mga problema ng mga migrant workers. Sa pagtatapos ng kanyang mensahe, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang suporta na ibinibigay ng gobyerno sa komunidad ng mga Pilipino sa Hong Kong sa pangunguna ni Philippine Consul General Germinia V. Aguilar-Usudan. "Mahal na mahal ko ang inyong Consul General dahil nagrequest siya ng project kahit mag-reretire na siya sa March... Gusto niyang iwanan kayo na merong magagamit na mga proyekto," wika niya. Nagpahayag din ng pasasalamat ang senador sa mga OFW para sa kanilang mga kwento at karanasan. "Thank you very much, guys. It's always a pleasure to see you and hear your stories, God bless you all," aniya.

