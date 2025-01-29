For The Need Foundation is excited to announce its fifth annual Rocket Launch Day

Rocket Day: Aim for the Stars!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For The Need Foundation (FTN) is excited to announce its fifth annual Rocket Launch Day and first in Los Angeles for children and their families experiencing homelessness, poverty, or unstable living conditions.

On Saturday, February 8th, 2025, For The Need Foundation will be hosting a Rocket Day for youth at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Center in Simi Valley from 9:50 AM to 2:00 PM PST.

At the event, children and teens get to build and launch model rockets, while learning about the importance of goal setting. . Waste Management We are so thankful that "WM" has committed to sponsor this amazing event. By the beginning of 2025, For The Need hosted Volunteer Welcome & Training Days for new upcoming volunteers for the organization. This event introduced FTN’s new expansion with two locations, their Simi Valley Location (805 Location) and their Los Angeles/Northridge Location (818 Location). The training days were a raging success. This annual event consisted of an introduction of FTN, role-based sessions, access to live-scan background checks, and lunch catered by Chic-Fil-A. A presentation was also given by retired U.S. Army veteran and dedicated leader, Bob Allinder, who shared how to be a critical volunteer and to make the most positive impact to the youth in the Bow & Arrow Mentorship Program. Each volunteer at the end left with a large smile, excited for what is to come in the new year and embraced in the FTN family.

Allie Spaccarelli, Director of FTN, emphasized the importance of volunteer contributions, stating, “Volunteers are the heart of our organization. Through their dedication and compassion, we can create meaningful opportunities for families and youth facing difficult challenges.” Spaccarelli also shares, “My favorite part of the event was seeing Mario and Sollas attending the training day, as they started as young Arrows in our program, and are now coming back to be volunteers to make an impact on kids just like them.”

About For the Need Foundation

Founded in 2004, FTN is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth and families experiencing homelessness, poverty, and critical illness. They provide events throughout the year to teach life skills and provide a safe and fun environment where the children and teens can grow in their confidence and connect with positive influences in their community. Recognized as California’s Nonprofit of the Year in 2023, FTN continues to transform lives by fostering resilience, hope, and opportunity.

