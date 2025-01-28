Macao Union Hospital and Fire Services Bureau conduct ward fire drill

MACAU, January 28 - On 22 January 2025, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Hospital”) and the Fire Services Bureau (CB) conducted a fire drill to improve the contingency measures and the mechanism for communication and coordination between both sides in case of emergency. Previously, the CB had organized a fire safety seminar to help the hospital’s staff raise their awareness of fire prevention and strengthen their ability to manage fire crises.

During the drill, a fire was simulated in treatment rooms on the 6th floor of the Macao Union Hospital. The fire was so intense that the hospital immediately activated the emergency contingency plan, evacuated patients and called the CB for help.

After receiving the call, the CB dispatched firefighters and fire trucks right away to the scene to put off the fire and evacuate patients. With the help of medical workers and firefighters, a total of 22 simulated patients, including 5 bedridden patients, 9 patients in need of assistance and 8 patients who were capable of taking care of themselves, were evacuated to a safe place in an orderly manner.

Around 80 individuals from the CB and the Macao Union Hospital took part in the fire drill, which lasted for about half an hour. Throughout the process, both sides coordinated well and responded quickly, achieving the expected goals and results. Following the drill, the two parties held a meeting to review the fire evacuation plan in order to optimize the mechanism for communication and coordination in case of future emergencies and further improve the fire contingency plan of the hospital, thus ensuring the safety of patients and medical workers.