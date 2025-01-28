Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi delivers keynote address at Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation's Women Empowerment event and attends memorial service of Advocate Rodney de Kock, 28 Jan

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi will deliver the keynote address at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation's Women Empowerment event tomorrow, Tuesday, 28 January 2025.

The event, themed "365 Days against Gender-Based Violence," will provide a platform for Minister Kubayi to share her insights and empower over 150 women from diverse backgrounds, including social work, entrepreneurship, education, and community development.

The Minister’s address will focus on equipping them with knowledge on how to navigate the justice system to address issues that disproportionately affect women.

Later in the day, Minister Kubayi will also deliver a message of support at the memorial service of the late Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Rodney de Kock, who passed away on 20 January 2025 after a short illness.

Advocate de Kock had a distinguished career spanning over three decades.

He joined the Prosecuting Authority in February 1999 and was appointed as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions in 2020.

Media details

The Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Women Empowerment event

Time : 10h00 (media to arrive at 9h00)

Venue : Zola Sports Facility , 2062 Jabavu Street, Soweto

Memorial Service of the late Advocate de Kock

Time : 11h00

Venue : NPA Head Office, 123 Westlake St, Weavind Park, Pretoria

Media enquiries:

Terrence Manase, Spokesperson the Minister of Justice

Cell: 082 338 6707

