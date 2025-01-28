Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike hosts dialogue to commemorate the International Data Privacy Day, 28 Jan

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike together with the Information Regulator (Regulator) will host a dialogue to commemorate the International Data Privacy Day on Tuesday 28 January 2025, The 2025 International Data Privacy Day will be observed under the theme, “Strategic Partnerships For Promotion And Protection Of Children’s Rights Online‘’.

The International Data Privacy Day is held annually on 28 January, to promote best practices surrounding consumer privacy and data protection. Promoting and protecting children’s rights online is essential to ensure safe, inclusive, and equitable digital environments where children will participate freely without fear of Digital Gender-Based Violence.



Members of the media are invited to cover this event as follows:

Date: 28 January 2025

Time: 12:00 – 16:00

Venue: The Radisson Red Hotel, Rosebank, Johannesburg

The promotion and protection of children’s rights online will effectively address complex challenges such as online harassment and digital sexual exploitation, which are forms of Digital Gender-Based Violence. Facilitation of Strategic partnerships for the promotion and protection of children’s rights online is incredibly important because children are more vulnerable to online risks, such as exploitation, cyberbullying, identity theft, and data misuse.

Media enquiries:

Head of Communication: Mr. Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672

#GovZAUpdates