Minister Dion George on conviction and sentencing of rhino poacher

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, welcomes the significant conviction and sentencing of Thomas Chauke, a 54-year-old Zimbabwean national, to 110 years’ imprisonment by the Makhanda High Court on 28 February 2025. Dr George commends the South African Police Service (SAPS), particularly the Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit, for their meticulous investigation and dedication in securing this victory against rhino poaching and wildlife-related crimes.

Chauke’s conviction on six counts of rhino poaching and wildlife-related offences, alongside three counts of escaping lawful custody, underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to combatting environmental crime. The Minister applauds the collaborative efforts between the SAPS and the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), which ensured effective coordination and prosecution across multiple provinces, including the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and North West.

To further strengthen efforts against wildlife crime, Dr George highlights the Department’s proactive measures to address challenges related to bail applications for perpetrators. The Department is actively engaging with the NPA and SAPS through platforms like the National Biodiversity Investigators Forum (NBIF) to enhance opposition to bail, particularly for repeat offenders and foreign nationals with no fixed address.

These discussions focus on improving the quality of affidavits drafted by investigating officers to present stronger cases in court. The Department is also sharing best-practice affidavits with investigators to ensure more effective bail opposition and is exploring options to secure funding for dedicated support to SAPS in these applications. Additionally, at the upcoming Environmental Management Inspectors (EMI) executive training in April 2025, the NPA will address bail-related issues, allowing for direct engagement with the Minister and other stakeholders.

This landmark sentencing, coupled with these strategic interventions, sends a powerful message to those involved in illegal wildlife trafficking and environmental destruction. Dr George reiterates his support for ongoing efforts to protect South Africa’s precious biodiversity and natural heritage, ensuring that perpetrators face the full might of the law.

