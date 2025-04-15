MEC Dr Ivan Meyer on 2024 tourism numbers



Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer said South African Tourism's (SAT’s)annual performance report for 2024 highlights the robust recovery of the Western Cape tourism industry.

Minister Meyer was speaking following the release of the SAT’s performance report for 2024, which coincided with the WTM Africa (World Travel Market Africa), held in Cape Town last week. The event saw record participation from 96 countries, featured 742 exhibitors, and attracted nearly 6,000 industry professionals.

According to Minister Ivan Meyer, the report highlights an overall increase of 6.8% in international tourist arrivals to the Western Cape.

Minister Meyer said, “The majority of the Western Cape's top 10 international markets showed positive growth, with the US (+16.5%), Zimbabwe (+32.7%), and Australia (+27.4%) posting double-digit growth; only the UK (-3.2%) and Lesotho (-1.9%) showed slight declines.”

The report also shows that the Western Cape is excellent at attracting first-time visitors to South Africa, with nearly 49% of international tourists visiting for the first time.

Minister Meyer said, “Domestic tourism remains a significant source of revenue for the province, with domestic tourists spending R18.6 billion in 2024. Notably, the province benefits from the highest national average spend per trip at R5,371.

Director for Tourism Jacques Stoltz said research commissioned in 2024 by the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism shows that South Africa can generate an additional R17.8 billion, stimulating more than 100,000 jobs by 2023 if it removes visa restrictions on tourists from Nigeria, India, and China. He further highlighted that an efficient and modernised eVisa system will similarly attract an additional 52,667 tourists by 2030, generating R1.9 billion in additional revenue.

Minister Meyer highlighted a growing demand for sustainable tourism experiences and products.

Minister Meyer said, “The Western Cape Government has supported 15 tourism businesses across the province, which equipped them to better respond to the market. One of the project participants, Stellenbosch-based Township & Village, received global recognition for its efforts in responsible tourism, winning a gold award at the Responsible Tourism Awards Africa on Thursday evening at the World Travel Market Africa.”

“With support from the Western Cape Government’s Tourism Growth Fund!Khwa ttu San Culture and Education Centre introduced a sustainable sourcing policy for food and beverage, prioritising foraged ingredients and ethical, artisanal suppliers, reviving ancient food traditions, creating economic opportunities, and promoting cultural and environmental conservation. For this initiative,!Khwa ttu received a gold award,” concluded the Minister.

Other Western Cape winners at the Responsible Tourism Awards last week:

Silver award: Uthando, The Heart of Cape Town

Silver award: Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company

