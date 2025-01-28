Water sampling results for Botany Bay show PFAS below recreational guidelines

On 9 January, EPA officers collected nine water samples for PFAS analysis from locations at Tower Beach, the opening of the Cooks River, Kyeemagh and Brighton-Le-Sands beach baths.

All samples show that PFAS is well below the National Health and Medical Research Council’s Recreational Water Quality Guidelines, meaning the risk to swimmers and other users of the beach from PFAS is low.

Visitors to Botany Bay and Tower Beach should continue to follow advice to avoid swimming for three days after heavy rain and are encouraged to check the Beachwatch website for daily updates on water quality associated with stormwater pollution.

Residents can continue to fish in Botany Bay and the Georges River, including Tower Beach, but should continue to follow existing precautionary dietary advice issued by the EPA in 2018 when eating their catch to minimise exposure to PFAS.

As a precaution, re-testing of selected species of fish is being conducted with DPIRD Fisheries in the coming months to determine if any updates to the dietary advice are required.

For information on current precautionary dietary advice visit botany-bay-pfas-factsheet.pdf

Information on the Botany Bay area PFAS investigation can be found on our website.

While the EPA does not have jurisdiction over Commonwealth sites, including the airport, we are continuing to liaise with the Federal Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communication and the Arts, Bayside Council, Sydney Airport Corporation and AirServices and will review any further PFAS monitoring results provided.

We will also work with relevant agencies to ensure any signage in the area is visible, updated and accurate.