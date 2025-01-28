AHA supports policy, technical changes to Medicare Advantage, Part D for 2026

The AHA Jan. 27 voiced support for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services proposed rule on policy and technical changes to Medicare Advantage and Part D for contract year 2026. The proposal includes strengthened oversight of Medicare Advantage Organizations and provided additional protections to ensure MA beneficiary access to basic benefits. It also includes provisions promoting more timely access to care, strengthening behavioral health provider networks, and reducing the administrative burden of plan requirements on health care providers.

