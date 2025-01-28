Assessing the distributive equity of adaptation finance: a framework

Distributive equity is a question of who gets what. In international adaptation finance, it is broadly agreed that those who are “particularly vulnerable” to the impacts of climate change are most deserving of the financial support to adapt. To date, however, most analysis of whether and how adaptation finance reaches the vulnerable has occurred at the global scale. This paper develops a framework for assessing distributive equity of adaptation finance at the national and sub-national levels.

Adaptation measures will be limited in achieving distributive equity if they only focus on finance allocation, the authors argue, and should also account for how finance is being used to tackle the root causes of vulnerability. Adaptation finance providers should prioritize measures that enhance access to resources, support social protection schemes, enhance the capabilities and opportunities of groups, and lead to the protection of human rights.