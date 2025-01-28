Vertex Solutions Delivers Cutting Edge Mixed Reality Training Devices to U.S. Air Force

Vertex Solutions’ T-38 Reconfigurable Enhanced Immersive Training Device (eITD) undergoes acceptance testing, showcasing cutting-edge mixed reality technology tailored for mission readiness.

Vertex Solutions proudly announces the delivery of its first upgraded reconfigurable enhanced immersive training device to the U.S. Air Force.

Vertex Solutions is honored to support the U.S. Air Force in redefining pilot training through the integration of mixed reality technology.” — Dennis Wikoff, President and COO of Vertex Solutions

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertex Solutions, a Woman-Owned Small Business recognized for its excellence in systems integration and advanced training technology, proudly announces the delivery of its first upgraded reconfigurable enhanced immersive training device (eITD) configured as a T-38 to the U.S. Air Force’s Detachment 24 (DET 24) at the 19th Air Force (19AF), Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA), Randolph, Texas. This milestone marks the debut of mixed reality (MR) cockpits in the Air Force’s "Fighter Bomber Fundamentals" syllabus, setting a new standard for pilot training.The T-38 eITD, currently undergoing acceptance testing, enhances the U.S. Air Force's Virtual Training for Air Dominance program by introducing a cutting-edge MR cockpit to the T-38 eITD. The system enables pilots to interact with physical cockpit displays, buttons, and switches while fully immersed in a virtual flying environment. This integration delivers an unparalleled level of realism, allowing pilots to repeat critical maneuvers and training scenarios until they achieve mastery, preparing them for mission-critical operations with increased confidence and proficiency.Vertex Solutions has been contracted to deliver a total of six T-38 eITD systems to the U.S. Air Force. Four of these devices are currently being installed at Columbus AFB, while two are set to enhance training at JBSA Randolph. This delivery follows Vertex Solutions’ and RYAN AEROSPACE’s successful showcase of the new ITD at I/ITSEC 2024, underscoring the company’s leadership in immersive training solutions. This rollout represents a transformative step in advancing pilot readiness through innovative extended reality (XR) training.“Vertex Solutions is honored to support the U.S. Air Force in redefining pilot training through the integration of mixed reality technology,” said Dennis Wikoff, President and COO of Vertex Solutions. “Our collaboration with DET 24 and 19AF underscores our commitment to delivering scalable, cutting-edge training solutions that enhance mission success.”Vertex Solutions invites you to learn more about this project and other advanced pilot training technology by visiting www.vertexsolutions.com About Vertex SolutionsVertex Solutions delivers mission-critical training solutions that empower people to excel in complex, real-world environments. Specializing in systems integration for XR training technology, Vertex has a proven record of success with U.S. and international military clients, as well as Government , Commercial, and Civil Aviation sectors. Vertex is dedicated to enhancing training quality, reducing costs, and improving safety through innovative integration and expert collaboration. https://www.vertexsolutions.com Contact:Vertex Solutions, Nic Dezinskimarketing@vertexsolutions.com850-226-1561

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.