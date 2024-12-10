Vertex Solutions to Deliver XR Flight Simulators for BAE Systems’ Project OdySSEy Program

Debuting at I/ITSEC 2024, Vertex Solutions/RYAN AEROSPACE Gen 2 ITD will support BAE Systems’ Project OdySSEy. (Please note: The exact cockpit shown here is a demonstration model and may differ from the final delivered device.)

Vertex Solutions partners with BAE Systems to deliver reconfigurable XR simulators for Project OdySSEy, advancing adaptable platforms for modern military needs.

We’re honored to partner with BAE Systems in their mission to shape the future of training.” — Dennis Wikoff, President and COO at Vertex Solutions.

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Vertex Awarded Contract to Support BAE Systems’ Project OdySSEy Simulator ProgramVertex Solutions, a small business recognized for its excellence in systems integration and advanced learning technology, is proud to announce a major contract win with BAE Systems. Team Vertex will deliver cutting-edge simulation technology for the Project OdySSEy program, which is developing a single synthetic environment, enabling air, land, sea, space, and cyber forces to plug in and train together.Vertex Solutions, as the Prime contractor, in partnership with RYAN AEROSPACE, and SASimulations, brings together top-tier technologies and expertise to create a fully reconfigurable, open-architecture simulator that enables seamless integration across various platforms. Designed with years of lessons learned from several Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) sponsored USAF advanced pilot training programs, Pilot Training Transformation (PTT), Multi-Place Mixed Reality (MPMR) flight simulator , and Virtual Training for Air Dominance (VTRAD)/ Fighter Bomber Fundamentals (FBF), this simulator represents a next-generation solution tailored for both military and commercial aviation applications. The Project OdySSEy simulators will offer a highly adaptable platform that meets the needs of modern military forces and fosters new opportunities for civilian use in commercial aviation training.“We’re honored to partner with BAE Systems in their mission to shape the future of training," said Dennis Wikoff, President and COO at Vertex Solutions. “This contract reinforces Vertex Solutions’ role as a leader in XR training solutions that empower the future of flight training. We are excited to work together in advancing a new era of training capabilities”Lucy Walton, Head of Training for BAE Systems Air sector, said: "BAE Systems has a strong track record of partnership through Project OdySSEy and we are delighted to welcome Vertex and Ryan Aerospace to join the collective of agile, innovative companies which are powering our next generation training ambitions."Vertex brings its unique experience and technology to our work delivering the complex, secure, affordable and sustainable training our customers need in the virtual world."As part of BAE Systems’ strategic objective to transition from its current training offerings to a technology-driven Training Service Integrator role, Vertex Solutions will provide five Targeted Fidelity Training Devices to BAE Systems facilities. These simulators will play an integral role in the Project OdySSEy program. The scope of this contract includes end-to-end development and support for the simulators, from design and manufacturing to testing, commissioning, and life-cycle support.For inquiries, please contact Vertex Solutions at marketing@vertexsolutions.com.About Vertex SolutionsVertex Solutions delivers mission-critical systems integration and immersive technology solutions that elevate training, reduce costs, and enhance safety. With proven successes across U.S. military and international markets, Vertex Solutions is dedicated to transforming training through innovative approaches and expert collaboration.Learn more about how Vertex can help your personnel Learn Faster, Retain Longer, and Perform Better.About BAE SystemsAt BAE Systems, we help our customers to stay a step ahead when protecting people and national security, critical infrastructure and vital information. We provide some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions and employ a skilled workforce of around 100,000 in more than 40 countries.From state-of-the-art cyber threat detection to flight control systems that enable pilots to make better decisions, we never stop innovating to ensure that our customers maintain their advantage. This is a long-term commitment involving significant investments in skills. We also work closely with local partners to support economic development through the transfer of knowledge, skills and technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.