Dr. Soumitra Bhuyan, PhD, MPH of Rutgers receives the 2025 CAHME/Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Soumitra Bhuyan, PhD, MPH, Executive Director and Associate Professor at Rutgers University-New Brunswick's Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME/Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence.

The CAHME/Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence recognizes a program director who has made significant strides in improving the quality of their program and advancing the quality of healthcare management education.

The award will be presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“The Baldrige Foundation is proud to have collaborated with CAHME to develop an individual leadership award that recognizes role-model leaders who challenge, encourage, and empower others to achieve performance excellence, " said Al Faber, President and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation.

"Dr. Bhuyan exemplifies the essence of both the CAHME and Baldrige principles, fostering a culture of continuous improvement that elevates the quality of healthcare management education. By ensuring students are well-prepared to lead, he inspires not only the Rutgers community, but also the entire field of healthcare management," said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

"This recognition highlights the progress we have achieved at the Rutgers Health Administration Program and our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare management education. It reflects our collective dedication to driving innovation, preparing the next generation of healthcare leaders, and establishing a lasting legacy of excellence at Rutgers," said Soumitra Bhuyan, PhD, MPH, Executive Director of Health Administration and Associate Professor, Rutgers Bloustein School.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 153 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management. For more information, visit cahme.org.

About The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc.

The Baldrige Foundation was created as the private partner to the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program in 1988. Its mission is to ensure the long-term financial viability of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and to support organizational performance excellence throughout the United States and the world. The Baldrige Program, located at NIST within the U.S. Department of Commerce, is a separate entity and is solely responsible for managing and administering the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. For more information on the Baldrige Award process please visit: https://www.nist.gov/baldrige/baldrige-award.

About the Rutgers MHA Program

The Rutgers Master of Health Administration (MHA) offers a flexible approach that focuses on developing a range of core competencies. You’ll learn from the best too — our expert faculty includes leaders who are helping to solve real-world problems, which healthcare organizations grapple with every day. They know how to find solutions, and they bring practical knowledge into the classroom.

The MHA at the Bloustein School provides students with an interdisciplinary education focused on improving health care, health systems, and policy. While you’ll have the same rigorous training in economics, law, ethics, leadership and other disciplines that you’d get in an MBA curriculum, the Rutgers MHA is specifically tailored to the healthcare sector. Participants complete the 45-credit program at their own pace, full- or part-time.

